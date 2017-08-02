Chanda Mama Door Ke: Sushant Singh Rajput preps for one-of-a-kind space adventure film, see photos

Sushant Singh Rajput preps up for Chanda Mama Door Ke, a science fiction film helmed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan. Sushant Singh Rajput preps up for Chanda Mama Door Ke, a science fiction film helmed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan.

Sushant Singh Rajput is all set to get into the skin of an astronaut for his next, Chanda Mama Door Ke. All excited to play an astronaut on screen and living the dreams of his mother, Sushant visited the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to get a first-hand experience of an astronauts’ life. And now we have got hold of his picture from NASA’s Space and Rocket Center where he is dressed up in a spacesuit. From the look of it, it appears as if Sushant indulged in some serious spacewalk drills.

Chanda Mama Door Ke. a science fiction film helmed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan and produced by Viki Rajani and Eros, is slated to release around Republic Day next year. The film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and R. Madhavan in crucial roles. Madhavan plays a pilot in the film. Earlier too, the Tanu Weds Manu actor has stepped into the shoes of an air force pilot in Sea Hawks in 1990 and then in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Rang De Basanti. In the words of Madhavan, Chanda Mama Door Ke “is an extraordinary story of an unsung hero.”

Sushant Singh Rajput to undergo special training at NASA’s Space & Rocket Center… Enacts the part of an astronaut in #ChandaMamaDoorKe… pic.twitter.com/W4b9BYELCE — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 2, 2017

During his training, Sushant shared photos from NASA on his social media account which went viral with #SushantInSpace. The actor tweeted, “Neutral buoyancy, space walk drills and Orion simulations are were so much fun !! Can’t wait to try more :)” His another tweet read, “From a miniature Rocket to a life size one , this grown up kid will never cease to Dream. My mother always wanted her ‘Sushant in Space ‘!!” The 31-year-old actor also stepped into the 24-foot-deep dive tank at U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville.

Neutral buoyancy, space walk drills and Orion simulations are were so much fun !! Can’t wait to try more :) pic.twitter.com/8Xy1xBpngJ — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) July 23, 2017

From a miniature Rocket to a life size one , this grown up kid will never cease to Dream.

My mother always wanted her

‘ Sushant in Space ‘!! pic.twitter.com/9z4pI61PRF — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) July 22, 2017

With Raabta tanking at the box-office, Chanda Mama Door Ke becomes crucial for Sushant’s Bollywood career.

