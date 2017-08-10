Chak De India completes 10 years, but Shah Rukh Khan still feels like it was yesterday, watch video

As Chak De India completes 10 years, Shah Rukh Khan recalls his favourite memories. As Chak De India completes 10 years, Shah Rukh Khan recalls his favourite memories.

Ten years ago, on this day, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Chak De India hit screens. The Yash Raj Films’ production arguably remains one of the best sports movies made in India, and it still remains one of SRK’s best works in his entire career. The King of Romance was able to prove that he is more than just a chocolate lover boy and he can perfectly play the non glamourous, real, mean and tough guy, provided you give him the right kind of scripts. Even at various candid interviews, Shah Rukh Khan has unintentionally (probably) revealed that this film was one of his best works.

“Chak De India completed 10 years but to me it still feels like as if it was only yesterday when the film got made.. released. Not because I don’t keep a track that it has already been 10 years, but whenever there is a sports event, and we celebrate the win of our country, they still play our song, “Chak De India”. You really feel like it has happened just now. I cannot call it the sporting anthem of the nation, but nevertheless it gives that kind of a feel,” said Shah Rukh Khan in a video.

“Funny thing, before I made that film I promised my son (Aryan Khan) that I will teach him how to play hockey, since my father also taught me how to play hockey, so I wanted to pass it on to my son too. That’s also one of the main reasons why I felt that this movie should be made,” he shared.

Here’s a special message from the ONE who brought Kabir Khan to life.@iamsrk on #10YearsOfChakDeIndia🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Z77F68wYWJ — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) August 10, 2017

“He asked me how do you play it. I replied that there is a stick and a white ball. But right at that moment I couldn’t find a stick and a ball. But he (Aryan) said he already learnt the game and took me to a room and showed me the billiard game. Then I felt my own son had such little knowledge about hockey so to be a part of a film, which perhaps would teach our children what our national sport…as an actor I am extremely thankful it ( Chak De India) happened,” he added.

