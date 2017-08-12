This is the Censor Board under Prasoon Joshi

Meet CBFC new members post Pahlaj Nihalani exit. Meet CBFC new members post Pahlaj Nihalani exit.

There was a resounding sigh of relief across the Indian film industry when news of Pahlaj Nihalani being sacked spread like wildfire on Friday evening. Lyricist-screenwriter-ad guru Prasoon Joshi is all set to take up the role of the Chairperson of Censor Board of Film Certification. Joining him on the reconstituted Central Board of Film Certification will be eminent personalities from the film and literary world. Here is a look at the CBFC members who are going to regulate the public exhibition of films.

Vidya Balan

The National Award-winning actor who has established herself as one of the most versatile actors in the industry with movies like Dirty Picture and Kahaani is the newest member of CBFC. She started her acting career from a television sitcom Hum Paanch and won accolades for her Bollywood debut Parineeta. Apart from being an actor, Vidya has always been vocal about several social issues, women empowerment being a dominant one. On being the newest of Censor Board, Vidya said in a statement, “I am very happy to join the CBFC and I hope to fulfil my responsibilities as a member to the best of my abilities. I look forward to this new and exciting phase where our cinema will be allowed to reflect the sensibilities, realities and the complexities of the society we are living in today.”

Talakadu Srinivasaiah Nagabharana

National award-winning Kannada filmmaker Talakadu Srinivasaiah Nagabharana also joins Prasoon Joshi led CBFC. The ace director has nine National Awards and 14 state awards to his credit. He once said that Indian cinema should not only be defined by the work of Bollywood and added that regional cinema is “more artistic and informed”. Some of his popular films include Grahana, Banker Margayya, Santha Shishunala Sharifa, and Kallarali Hoovagi.

Ramesh Patange

Ramesh Patange is a member of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and joined the Censor Board in 2015. He is also the editor of a Marathi Weekly and a founder member of the Samajik Samarasata Manch, a social equality forum of the RSS.

Vani Tripathi Tikoo

Actor-politician Vani Tripathi Tikoo, who acted in films like Chalte Chalte and Dushman, has also served as the national secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). She is the one who urged the Censor Board to drop the term ‘censorship’ and stick to only certification of films. In her view, it is not right to interfere with the creative freedom of filmmakers.

Jeevitaa Rajashekhar

Wife of actor Rajasekhar and former BJP spokesperson, Jeevitaa Rajashekhar has acted in films like Ankusham (1990), Aahuthi (1988) and Dharma Pathni (1986). She was appointed as part of the Censor Board in 2015.

Mihir Bhuta

Gujarati writer Mihir Bhuta was one of the principal writers behind the TV epic Mahabharata (2013). He has also contributed to Gujarati and Hindi theatre. He too was a member of CBFC under the chairmanship of Pahlaj Nihalani.

Gautami Tadimalla

Gautami Tadimalla is a well-known South Indian actress who has appeared in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada films. She has worked with all major actors in the industry, ranging from Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan to Mammooty and Mohanlal. She was last seen in Telugu film Manamantha.

Naresh Chander Lal

Naresh Chander Lal was honoured with Padma Shri in 2016 for his contribution in films and theatre. He is the second person to receive the honour from Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Naresh is also the ambassador of Swachh Bharat Mission from Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Narendra Kohli

Recipient of Vyas Samman in 2012 and Padma Shri in 2017 among other awards, Narendra Kohli is known for his contributions to Indian literature. He pioneered the creation of literary works based on the Puranas. Na Bhooto Na Bhavishyati is considered his best work.

Neil Nongkynrih

Recipient of Padma Shri, Neil Nongkynrih is an award-winning concert pianist from Shillong. He is the founder, mentor and conductor of choir group Shillong Chamber Choir (SCC), which won 2010’s India’s Got Talent.

Waman Kendre

Holding a higher authority in a decision-making body is not new for Waman Kendre. The academician has not only taught theatre and held workshops for over two decades but he has also been an important member in advisory committees and governing councils including Vision Plan Committee of NSD, Academic Council of University of Mumbai, Vision Plan Committee of government of Goa, Advisory Committee for All India Radio and Doordarshan and Society of Governing Council of Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute to name a few.

Vivek Agnihotri

Vivek Agnihotri is a filmmaker best known for his erotic thriller Hate Story. Vivek, who made his debut with Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets in 2005, has films like Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal and Zid to his credit. His last release, Buddha In The Traffic Jam, was a political drama which went on to receive critical acclaim.

