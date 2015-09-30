Censor board asked us to tone down language in ‘Titli’: Dibakar Banerjee

“We were told that the strong language should be reduced to 50 per cent and we did that. We were happy as the film was not touched upon,” Dibakar Banerjee said.

Filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee, who has co-produced “Titli”, has revealed that the Censor Board had asked the makers to tone down the strong language in the upcoming film.

“Titli” has been directed by Kanu Behl and also produced by Yash Raj Films. The film, about a dysfunctional family from Delhi, stars Ranvir Shorey, Amit Sial, Shashank Arora, Lalit Behl and Shivani Raghuvanshi in the lead roles.

“We did not face any problems when we had the first screening of ‘Titli’ for the censor committee. They did not cut a single second of the film, we were overjoyed but they did say that because of the strong language we will leave it to the chairman’s discretion as to what should be done,” Dibakar told reporters here at a promotional event of “Titli”.

“The chairman called us after two weeks and he recommended that we should go for a revision committee. They passed the film without dilution of the strong language except in three scenes. We were told that the strong language should be reduced to 50 per cent and we did that. We were happy as the film was not touched upon,” Dibakar added.

Dibakar said they had to wait for a month to get the certificate as the chairman initially did not agree to the recommendations of the revising committee.

“We did not get the certificate for a month, so we requested the censor board to look into the matter. The chairman said he did not agree to the recommendations of the revising committee because of technical problems,” Dibakar said.

“We could not understand which guidelines they were talking about. The chairman told us to reduce the strong language in all the other scenes and we did that. There wasanother period of waiting,” the “Shanghai” helmer said.

Dibakar said he and Behl worked for three years on the movie.

“We have spent three and half years working on this film. ‘Titli’ is a film of a family. It is about the relationship between a father and a son, brothers, a wife and shadow of a mother. ‘Titli’ is a different kind of a film,” Dibakar said.

Talking about Marathi film “Court”, which is India’s official entry to Oscars, Dibakar said, “I have not seen the film. I feel whatever best Indian films are (competing) there should be debate between them for it (going to Oscars).”

