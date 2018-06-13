Celina Jaitly mourns the death of her mother: A thousand tears could not bring you back

Celina Jaitly’s mother died on June 8. Celina Jaitly’s mother died on June 8.

Bollywood actor Celina Jaitly’s mother passed away on June 8 after fighting a long battle with cancer. Remembering her late mother, the actor wrote a heartfelt note on Facebook. In the note, Celina thanked all those who stood by her.

Starting the note on an emotional note, the No Entry actor wrote, “A thousand tears could not bring you back, I know, because I cried..” Continuing she added, “Our most beloved, gorgeous and stunning mother, Meeta Jaitly left us yesterday on the 8th of June 2018 (Lucknow) to join her soulmate and beloved husband Colonel Vikram Kumar Jaitly just 11 months after his tragic and untimely demise.” It was only last year in July that Celina lost her father when she was pregnant with her twins and could not be by his side in his last moments.

“A brave army wife, a professor of literature, an entrepreneur, former beauty queen and most beloved grandmother. She fought a case of a serious form of galloping cancer bravely until her last breath like a true infantry wife before succumbing to the disease in our arms yesterday,” read Celina’s post.

Expressing gratitude towards those who helped her and the family in difficult times, the actor added, “They say angels carry you on their wings in times of trouble, myself and my entire family would like to take this opportunity to express our immense and heartfelt gratitude to esteemed SaharaShree Sir Shubroto Roy, his wonderful wife Mrs Swapna Roy, his son Seemanto Roy, CEO Sahara Hospitals Babu Sahib, the amazing Indian avatar of Florence Nightingale, Dr Preeti and the entire SaharaParivaar for making our mother’s sudden most difficult final journey a blessed one. We are indebted for eternity to SaharaShree and SaharaParivaar, and with this we bid you adieu Mother until we sleep in your arms again.”

“Thank you Rashesh Bharat Shah, Radhika Rashesh Shah, Surinder Tony Bhatiaa, Sudesh Sonawanee, Inder Vhatwar, Jennylyn Mogol Santos, Sarvesh Sharma, Maneaters of Kumaon, Battle honour squad Bhaduria and Russell, your support and love is irreplaceable, blessed to have friends like you,” wrote Celina as he ended the note.

Celina was last seen in Anees Bazmee’s Thank You. She had also appeared in a Kannada film Shrimathi in 2011.

