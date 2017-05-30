Celina Jaitly: Hope to be a part of No Entry sequel

No Entry, the hit comedy had an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Salman, Fardeen Khan, Lara Dutta, Esha Deol, Celina Jaitly and Bipasha Basu in a cameo appearance. No Entry, the hit comedy had an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Salman, Fardeen Khan, Lara Dutta, Esha Deol, Celina Jaitly and Bipasha Basu in a cameo appearance.

Producer Boney Kapoor is all set to start working on a sequel to the 2005 hit movie No Entry and the film’s one of the original cast members Celina Jaitly says she hopes to be a part of it. The actress, however, says she was approached for the sequel of the Salman Khan starrer three years back but currently has no idea about the present status of the film.

“They had approached me three years ago for the sequel but the film is on hold since quite some time. I don’t know what is the current status of the sequel. I hope to be part of it,” Celina told PTI. “Working with (director) Anees Bazmee has been a great experience. ‘No Entry’ has played an integral role in my career as an actress,” she says. The hit comedy had an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Salman, Fardeen Khan, Lara Dutta, Esha Deol, Celina and Bipasha Basu in a cameo appearance.

Meanwhile, Celina is all excited about her foray into production with an LGBT-themed film. “The film is in the very early stages of scripting at the moment. While the film does revolve around an LGBT aspect but it will be a commercial release. I will be producing and acting in it as well,” says the actress. “The primary focus of this film will be to provide access and opportunities to further encourage diversity amongst our viewers. I am not at the liberty to divulge more but looking forward to cinema that not only entertains but revolutionises stereotypes and perception of many audiences.”

The film will be made under Celina’s banner JH Productions & Solutions Pvt Ltd. “We will be partnering with an overseas production for the project. It will be a film for UNFE United Nations free & equal campaign.”

