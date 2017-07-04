Celina Jaitly’s father dead, the pregnant star cuts short her Dubai vacation and rushes back to India

Celina Jaitly rushed back to India from Dubai after she heard the news about her father’s daeth. Celina Jaitly rushed back to India from Dubai after she heard the news about her father’s daeth.

Celina Jaitly’s father V K Jaitly has passed away and the actor had to rush back to India. Celina was in Dubai where she was vacationing with her husband and twins. Her father passed away on July 2 after a prolonged illness. However, not much has been revealed about his health. Celina told PTI that she was shocked when she heard about her father’s sudden demise. The actor is pregnant yet again with twins and is due this October. She is already a mother of two kids – Winston and Viraaj.

Celina had last year, shared a beautiful picture with her father on his birthday. She posted it with a heartfelt message that read, “Superheroes are one in a million. Great fathers like you are one in a lifetime. Happy Birthday!” A few days back Celina shared a lovely picture of herself along with Esha Deol who is also pregnant. Celina who shared the picture on her Twitter page wrote, “#superpower=GrowingHumans 5 people in one frame 😋 @Esha_Deol #preggers #BFF #girlsrule”. Earlier Celina posted a picture where she is seen flaunting her baby bump. The actor in a note written for an entertaining website said that she wanted to break stereotypes surrounding pregnancy.

Celina wrote, “This is a picture clicked by my beloved life partner Peter Haag on our recent family trip to the beach. These kind of pictures, I guess, are more valuable to share because these pictures have such a beautiful story behind them. They are done without any of the regular entourages and makeup teams and fanfare. These are pictures of a family experience and I’m so happy that I’ll be sharing the same with my friends and fans. Spending time with your family is one of the best things that you can do, enjoying what mother nature has to offer and simple things give you more pleasure in life than anything else. I am so grateful and thankful for the wonderful day that we had on the beach despite it being 48 degrees and I have come to the conclusion that the best things in life cost no money and the best things can be experienced in a very simple way if you put your heart to it and are thankful and have gratitude for all your blessings”.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd