Celina Jaitley: I feel my father is coming back

Celina Jaitley, who is bereaved over the loss of her father and is currently expecting twins, says it feels like he is coming back to life. As of now, Celina’s greatest sorrow is that she could not be by her father’s side in Indore when he passed away earlier this week. By the time she left her home in Dubai to be with him, it was too late.

She reached in time for the last rites, but Celina was inconsolable about not seeing her father one last time. “I couldn’t reach in time to hear his voice one last time. That’s a regret and guilt I’ll live with all my life. No matter how much you think you are prepared for the inevitable, you are never ready for a parent’s loss. Even if you know it’s coming, the shock and disbelief are still unbearable,” said the former beauty queen.

Numbed by grief, Celina tries to remember the happy times with her father. Celina knows she needs to be strong for her young twin sons and her yet unborn twins. “I feel my father is coming back,” she says about her impending motherhood.

Recently Celina Jaitley was also seen with Esha Deol. And she shared a picture collarge with her with the caption, “A #wonderful day with my #glowing fellow #pregger #eshadeol … There is no bigger feeling than turning from BFF to BFF Preggers… god is kind to give us this chance to be pregnant together. My friend looks beautiful I am so happy our kids will grow up being friends just like we did. #instashare #instagood #bollywood #bollywoodpreggers #bollywoodmoms #bff #celina #celinajaitly #celinajaitley #celinasworld #esha #eshadeol #pregnancystyle #pregnancybelly #dubailife #Dubai #girlpower #happy #thankful #myworld.”

Celina is married to hotelier Peter Haag, with whom she already has two children.

