Celina Jaitley flaunts her baby bump in a bikini, says its important to break pregnancy stereotypes. See photo

Celina Jaitley poses in a bikini, flaunting her baby bump, sets the internet on fire. Celina Jaitley poses in a bikini, flaunting her baby bump, sets the internet on fire.

Celina Jaitley is extremely happy about being pregnant for the second time and wants to share her joy with her fans. The actor, who is due in October this year, shared a bikini picture, flaunting her baby bump, which received some mixed reactions over the social media. After Kareena Kapoor Khan, Lisa Haydon and other women who were proud to be pregnant and flaunted their pregnancy like a boss, Celina becomes another celebrity who is wanting to express her happiness of being a mother yet again. In a note that the actor wrote for a website, Celina expressed that the motive behind her bikini picture is to quash every kind of stereotype associated with pregnancy, especially in India.

In the long note, she wrote, “This is a picture clicked by my beloved life partner Peter Haag on our recent family trip to the beach. These kind of pictures, I guess, are more valuable to share because these pictures have such a beautiful story behind them. They are done without any of the regular entourages and makeup team s and fanfare. These are pictures of a family experience and I’m so happy that I’ll be sharing the same with my friends and fans. Spending time with your family is one of the best things that you can do, enjoying what mother nature has to offer and simple things give you more pleasure in life than anything else. I am so grateful and thankful for the wonderful day that we had on the beach despite it being 48 degrees and I have come to the conclusion that the best things in life cost no money and the best things can be experienced in a very simple way if you put your heart to it and are thankful and have gratitude for all your blessings.

But I believe that many people may have a negative opinion about the fact that why am I posting pregnancy pictures in a bikini. My reason to share this picture in a bikini during my pregnancy is because I believe it is very important to break the stereotypes associated, with pregnancy specially when it comes to us – Indian women. What I learnt so far in two twin pregnancies is to trust our body by finding exercises and food which nourishes both our body and our soul with the realisation of the fact that beauty, health and strength come in all sizes. Now, my second pregnancy has further elevated the feeling to a thousand levels more for the joys of motherhood of the last 5 years made me feel loved, complete and not judged at all. So despite the not so glamorous impacts that come along with the blessings of a twin pregnancy on ones body, it was very important for me to be a role model who radiates confidence, self-respect and friendliness for other adults and children in our size-oriented society that also believes in preconceived stereotypes about how pregnant Indian women should conduct themselves and their pregnancies. The lives inside of me also prompt “me” to grow, to evolve and to experience this human journey with positivity and gratitude and be proud of what my body is capable of doing.”

This is for the second time when the actor would be giving birth to twins. Earlier, she gave birth to twins, two boys, Winston and Viraaj, who are now five-year-old. The actor is due for October this year. Meanwhile, she expressed that she is ready to make a comeback on screen and would like to be a part of Salman Khan’s No Entry sequel, if it is ever made.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd