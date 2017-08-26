Celina Jaitley enters final stage of pregnancy, heads for babymoon with husband Peter Haag

Celina Jaitley flaunts her pregnancy in this new picture. Celina Jaitley flaunts her pregnancy in this new picture.

Celina Jaitley has entered the last trimester of her pregnancy. But before she welcomes her second set of twins, the actor has headed for a babymoon with husband Peter Haag. As she spends some good time with her husband and kids, the actor revisited a place where she had planted a wild berry bush after the birth of her sons, Winston and Viraaj. Standing in front of the full-grown wild berry bush, Celina flaunted her pregnant belly.

Along with the picture, she wrote a caption which read, “#Husband @haag.peter whisked me off to our summer estate in the #Austrian #Alps for a short #babymoon before we enter the final stages of pregnancy.. standing infront of my favourite wild berry bush wall which we had planted when @winstonjhaag & @viraajjhaag were born. Next stop #London feeling sad to leave #Austria.”

Recently, the actor shared a picture of her sons. The two had won yellow belt in Karate, which had given Celina a proud parent moment. She wrote, “Yellow belt so proud of our #twins @winstonjhaag & @viraajjhaag they received their YELLOW BELTS in #Karate today.” She remembered her father on the occasion and wrote, “My dad would have been so proud of them…. @haag.peter n myself are #elated.”

Celina had lost her father on July 2 after a prolonged illness.

On the work front, the actor who made it big in the industry with her debut film Janasheen, appeared last in Thank You, which released in 2011.

The actor got married to Peter Haag in the same year and within four years of their marriage, she gave birth to her first twins.

