Celebrities on Padmaavat: While it is magical for Alia Bhatt, Hansal Mehta condemns Rajputs for violence

Bollywood and TV celebrities are all praise for team Padmaavat. While Alia Bhatt termed Ranveer Singh's portrayal of Alauddin Khalji as epic, Nakul Mehta loved Jim Sarbh as Malik Kafur in the film.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 25, 2018 4:14 pm
Padmaavat stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles
With all the hue and cry over Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat, starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, the film has finally found its way to the cinema halls.

Padmaavat is receiving much more love than the hatred that it has been subjected to prior to the release. As soon as celebs watched the film, Twitter was filled with best wishes and appreciation for director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the actors who brought the characters to life.

Alia Bhatt in a series of tweets praised the performance of the team and wrote, “Sanjay sir you have nailed it once again with the world you’ve given us! Can’t wait for your next magical piece already! Running out of big beautiful words to describe your films Thank you for this experience.”

She also praised Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor for their performances. Hansal Mehta too took to Twitter to condemn the violent protests against the film by Rajput Karni Sena. The Newton director wrote, “A film glorifies jauhar and the film’s publicity machinery talks about Rajput valour and dignity while people who call themselves Rajputs attack children.”

Television actors too lend their support to the Padmaavat team. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya wrote, “I support #Padmaavat and condemn politicisation of art and hampering of creativity. World is developing at bullet speed and this is where we are stuck! Violence is wrong. No argument can make it right! I wish all vandals put the same amount of energy in their work and education.”

Nakul Mehta, Kritika Kamra, Rohit Roy among others were also left awestruck with the dreamlike movie sequences in Padmaavat.

