Celebrities on Padmaavat: While it is magical for Alia Bhatt, Hansal Mehta condemns Rajputs for violence

With all the hue and cry over Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat, starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, the film has finally found its way to the cinema halls.

Padmaavat is receiving much more love than the hatred that it has been subjected to prior to the release. As soon as celebs watched the film, Twitter was filled with best wishes and appreciation for director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the actors who brought the characters to life.

Alia Bhatt in a series of tweets praised the performance of the team and wrote, “Sanjay sir you have nailed it once again with the world you’ve given us! Can’t wait for your next magical piece already! Running out of big beautiful words to describe your films Thank you for this experience.”

She also praised Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor for their performances. Hansal Mehta too took to Twitter to condemn the violent protests against the film by Rajput Karni Sena. The Newton director wrote, “A film glorifies jauhar and the film’s publicity machinery talks about Rajput valour and dignity while people who call themselves Rajputs attack children.”

Sanjay sir you have nailed it once again with the world you’ve given us! Can’t wait for your next magical piece already! Running out of big beautiful words to describe your films ☺️🙈 Thank you for this experience :) ✨✨✨✨ #SanjayLeelaBhansali — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) January 25, 2018

DP 😍 how can a human being look soooooo stunning!!! But what’s even more stunning is your strength and your eyes and everything you did in this film! @deepikapadukone ❤️❤️❤️ — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) January 25, 2018

Ranveer Singh you magnificent person! How you’ve done this??? Epic epic epic! Blown me away and how! Pure magic in Padmavat!!!!!! 👏👏👏👏 @RanveerOfficial #Padmavat — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) January 25, 2018

And last but definitely not the least my dear friend @shahidkapoor!!!! How you manage to make every character look like you belong there amazes me. 👏👏 Gave me soo many moments of goose flesh! 🙌 #Padmaavat — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) January 25, 2018

How can you not love @RanveerOfficial ! For giving his all to the part, for bringing in ferocious energy & nuance. For upping his game with every role & not being afraid to bare his soul. Stunning as Khilji!! #Padmaavat — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) January 25, 2018

.@jimSarbh , you beauty! Can we borrow some of your gene? Loved Kafur! #Padmaavat — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) January 25, 2018

A film glorifies jauhar and the film’s publicity machinery talks about Rajput valour and dignity while people who call themselves Rajputs attack children. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) January 25, 2018

I support #Padmaavat and condemn politicisation of art and hampering of creativity.

World is developing at bullet speed and this is where we are stuck!

Violence is wrong. No argument can make it right!

I wish all vandals put the same amount of energy in their work and education. — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) January 25, 2018

Just finished watching #Padmaavat. #SanjayLeelaBansali does it once again. What an incredible film ! Contrary to all theories it’s a fantastic tribute to Rajput culture, heritage and bravery. Take a bow @RanveerOfficial @deepikapadukone @shahidkapoor ! Don’t miss it ! — Apoorva Mehta (@apoorvamehta18) January 24, 2018

#Padmaavat has been watched. Mind has been blown.Yet again.Drama/less drama..I just LOVE the world that #SanjayLeelaBansali creates-the art,costume design,production design,music.I’m a fan of his http://t.co/gZc0loZIJP matter how long his films are I watch them awestruck. — Kritika Kamra (@Kritika_Kamra) January 25, 2018

Television actors too lend their support to the Padmaavat team. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya wrote, “I support #Padmaavat and condemn politicisation of art and hampering of creativity. World is developing at bullet speed and this is where we are stuck! Violence is wrong. No argument can make it right! I wish all vandals put the same amount of energy in their work and education.”

Nakul Mehta, Kritika Kamra, Rohit Roy among others were also left awestruck with the dreamlike movie sequences in Padmaavat.

