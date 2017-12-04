Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar and other Bollywood celebrities mourn the death of Shashi Kapoor

Celebrities from Bollywood mourns the death of legendary actor Shashi Kapoor. Celebrities from Bollywood mourns the death of legendary actor Shashi Kapoor.

Legendary actor Shashi Kapoor breathed his last on Monday evening. He was the youngest son of Prithviraj Kapoor and brother of actors Shammi Kapoor and Raj Kapoor. During his career in the Hindi film industry, he had worked in over 150 films and had won the National Award four times in his career. He was also honoured with the Padma Bhusan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

He will remain one of the memorable figures in the history of Indian cinema for his spectacular performances in films such as Deewar, 36 Chowringhee Lane, Kabhie Kabhie, New Delhi Times, Junoon and Satyam Shivam Sundaram to name a few.

He was married to Jennifer Kendal, and is survived by three children, Kunal, Sanjana and Karan Kapoor. The news of his death was confirmed by Mohit Marwah on the internet. “My favourite Shashi Kapoor rests in peace today. Will be remembered always,” he tweeted. Soon the Bollywood fraternity mourned his death.

Pad Man actor Akshay Kumar wrote on Twitter,” Innumerable Bollywood dreams came to life watching your iconic dialogue, “Mere paas maa hai.” Your tremendous contribution to cinema will always be remembered. RIP #ShashiKapoor ji.”

Innumerable Bollywood dreams came to life watching your iconic dialogue, “Mere paas maa hai.” Your tremendous contribution to cinema will always be remembered. RIP #ShashiKapoor ji — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 4, 2017

Superstar Aamir Khan shared a note on Twitter remembering the actor.

My favourite shashi kapoor rests in peace today 🙏🏽 will be remembered always pic.twitter.com/hv2KQOgOyf — Mohit Marwah (@mohitsmarwah) December 4, 2017

“One of my favourites passed away today. A handsome charming gentleman who entertained us for 40+ years. His endearing smile will be embedded in my memories. RIP,” wrote Jaaved Jaaferi.

One of my favourites passed away today. A handsome charming gentleman who entertained us for 40+ years. His endearing smile will be embedded in my memories.

RIP #ShashiKapoor pic.twitter.com/wXM0YSoQ45 — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) December 4, 2017

“RIP Sir. You will be deeply missed by all🙏 #ShashiKapoor,” wrote Bipasha Basu.

RIP Sir. You will be deeply missed by all🙏 #ShashiKapoor pic.twitter.com/Bkr48vvtKp — Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) December 4, 2017

“You won’t be forgotten. Rest in peace #ShashiKapoor ji,” wrote Ajay Devgn.

You won’t be forgotten. Rest in peace #ShashiKapoor ji. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) December 4, 2017

“#RIPShashiKapoor …the most charming and enigmatic actor ever…a gentleman movie star! His legacy in film and theatre is exceptional…thoughts and prayers with the family….his work will always live on…” wrote Karan Johar.

#RIPShashiKapoor …the most charming and enigmatic actor ever…a gentleman movie star! His legacy in film and theatre is exceptional…thoughts and prayers with the family….his work will always live on… pic.twitter.com/U9jsAGxGET — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 4, 2017

“It was a joy to watch you on screen. May the almighty give your family strength to bear this loss 🙏,” wrote Gul Panag.

Rest in Peace #ShashiKapoor

It was a joy to watch you on screen. May the almighty give your family strength to bear this loss 🙏 — Gul Panag (@GulPanag) December 4, 2017

Arjun Rampal wrote on Twitter,”So sad to hear the passing of the most charming #ShashiKapoor ji, really saddened by this news. Pray for his soul to find peace. Thank him for the amazing memories he gave us all. Condolences to the Kapoor family. #RIP SIR. ”

So sad to hear the passing of the most charming #ShashiKapoor ji, really saddened by this news. Pray for his soul to find peace. Thank him for the amazing memories he gave us all. Condolences to the Kapoor family. #RIP SIR. — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) December 4, 2017

“As the skies burst and it begins to rain in this part of Mumbai. My heart is filled with deep gratitude. Thank you Sir ! You touched our lives only the way you could have . 🙏🙏🙏,” wrote Mahesh Bhatt.

As the skies burst and it begins to rain in this part of Mumbai. My heart is filled with deep gratitude. Thank you Sir ! You touched our lives only the way you could have . 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/IzRvKDOXM9 — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) December 4, 2017

“Thank you for your body of work both as an actor and as a producer. Rest in peace, Sir. #ShashiKapoor,” wrote Rahul Bose.

Thank you for your body of work both as an actor and as a producer. Rest in peace, Sir. #ShashiKapoor — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) December 4, 2017

“Handsome is that handsome does…..He was. He did. He lives on……#RIPShashiKapoor.” wrote Boman Irani.

Handsome is that handsome does…..

He was. He did. He lives on……#RIPShashiKapoor — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) December 4, 2017

“Truly sad. What a legend! #ShashiKapoor -saab is irreplaceable. He truly bridged the ground between the commercial & artistic sides of cinema,” wrote singer Vishal Dadlani.

Truly sad. What a legend! #ShashiKapoor -saab is irreplaceable. He truly bridged the ground between the commercial & artistic sides of cinema. http://t.co/ZmJAmvAFSg — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) December 4, 2017

RIP Shashi saab 😔 the most charming and handsome man bollywood has ever seen. Loved so many of your films. You will be missed 🤗

RIP Shashi saab 😔 the most charming and handsome man bollywood has ever seen. Loved so many of… http://t.co/5bTV5mtfhV — Arbaaz Khan (@arbaazSkhan) December 4, 2017

“Mujhe abhi pata chala ki guni Abhineta Shashi Kapoor ji ka aaj swargwas hua .Ye sunkar mujhe bahut dukh hua, wo ek bahut bhale insaan the. Meri unko vinamra shraddhanjali,” wrote Lata Mangeshkar

Mujhe abhi pata chala ki guni Abhineta Shashi Kapoor ji ka aaj swargwas hua .Ye sunkar mujhe bahut dukh hua, wo ek bahut bhale insaan the. Meri unko vinamra shraddhanjali. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) December 4, 2017

We will miss you … pic.twitter.com/ZMGoFk0DCM — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) December 4, 2017

“Nothing but diligence beauty n innocence.There can never b another(the most)easy handsomeness to the eyes,to the screen.He never shied away from stopping you on the street n giving U a hug!He was my Prithvi Theatre Genie!The stage is silent Truly a sad day !<heartbroken>RIP🙏🏽”wrote Vinay Pathak.

Nothing but diligence beauty n innocence.There can never b another(the most)easy handsomeness to the eyes,to the screen.He never shied away from stopping you on the street n giving U a hug!He was my Prithvi Theatre Genie!The stage is silent

Truly a sad day !<heartbroken>

RIP🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/beMkjaOxPc — Vinay Pathak (@pathakvinay) December 4, 2017

#SashiKapoor sir will be always remembered for his charismatic style,acting performances and his immense contribution to theatre. My deepest condolences to his family and friends. #OmShanti 🙏,” wrote filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar.

#SashiKapoor sir will be always remembered for his charismatic style,acting performances and his immense contribution to theatre. My deepest condolences to his family and friends. #OmShanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/H4bvnYURIi — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) December 4, 2017

“Extremely sad on hearing the news about #ShashiKapoorji A legend and an extremely charming actor. He was a lovely person. RIP🙏🏻,” wrote Neil Nitin Mukesh.

Extremely sad on hearing the news about #ShashiKapoorji A legend and an extremely charming actor. He was a lovely person. RIP🙏🏻 — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) December 4, 2017

“#RIPShashiKapoor one the most handsome men on screen, & one I have been a huge fan off. May his soul rest in peace,” wrote Dino Morea.

#RIPShashiKapoor one the most handsome men on screen, & one I have been a huge fan off. May his soul rest in peace. — Dino Morea (@DinoMorea9) December 4, 2017

“My dear friend & co star of many successful movies – Shashi Kapoor, is no more. He leaves behind many pleasant memories of the camaraderie we shared on the sets during our shooting schedules. RIP dear friend. I will surely miss you!,” wrote Hema Malini.

My dear friend & co star of many successful movies – Shashi Kapoor, is no more. He leaves behind many pleasant memories of the camaraderie we shared on the sets during our shooting schedules.

RIP dear friend. I will surely miss you! — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) December 4, 2017

Rest in peace, Shashi Kapoor.

