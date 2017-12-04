Top Stories

Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar and other Bollywood celebrities mourn the death of Shashi Kapoor

Celebrities took to social media to mourn the death of actor Shashi Kapoor, who delivered spectacular performances in films like Deewar, 36 Chowringhee Lane, Kabhie Kabhie, Satyam Shivam Sundaram among others.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 4, 2017 7:58 pm
Celebrities from Bollywood mourns the death of legendary actor Shashi Kapoor.
Legendary actor Shashi Kapoor breathed his last on Monday evening. He was the youngest son of Prithviraj Kapoor and brother of actors Shammi Kapoor and Raj Kapoor. During his career in the Hindi film industry, he had worked in over 150 films and had won the National Award four times in his career. He was also honoured with the Padma Bhusan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

He will remain one of the memorable figures in the history of Indian cinema for his spectacular performances in films such as Deewar, 36 Chowringhee Lane, Kabhie Kabhie, New Delhi Times, Junoon and Satyam Shivam Sundaram to name a few.

He was married to Jennifer Kendal, and is survived by three children, Kunal, Sanjana and Karan Kapoor. The news of his death was confirmed by Mohit Marwah on the internet. “My favourite Shashi Kapoor rests in peace today. Will be remembered always,” he tweeted. Soon the Bollywood fraternity mourned his death.

Pad Man actor Akshay Kumar wrote on Twitter,” Innumerable Bollywood dreams came to life watching your iconic dialogue, “Mere paas maa hai.” Your tremendous contribution to cinema will always be remembered. RIP #ShashiKapoor ji.”

Superstar Aamir Khan shared a note on Twitter remembering the actor.

“One of my favourites passed away today. A handsome charming gentleman who entertained us for 40+ years. His endearing smile will be embedded in my memories. RIP,” wrote Jaaved Jaaferi.

“RIP Sir. You will be deeply missed by all🙏 #ShashiKapoor,” wrote Bipasha Basu.

“You won’t be forgotten. Rest in peace #ShashiKapoor ji,” wrote Ajay Devgn.

“#RIPShashiKapoor …the most charming and enigmatic actor ever…a gentleman movie star! His legacy in film and theatre is exceptional…thoughts and prayers with the family….his work will always live on…” wrote Karan Johar.

“It was a joy to watch you on screen. May the almighty give your family strength to bear this loss 🙏,” wrote Gul Panag.

Arjun Rampal wrote on Twitter,”So sad to hear the passing of the most charming #ShashiKapoor ji, really saddened by this news. Pray for his soul to find peace. Thank him for the amazing memories he gave us all. Condolences to the Kapoor family. #RIP SIR. ”

“As the skies burst and it begins to rain in this part of Mumbai. My heart is filled with deep gratitude. Thank you Sir ! You touched our lives only the way you could have . 🙏🙏🙏,” wrote Mahesh Bhatt.

“Thank you for your body of work both as an actor and as a producer. Rest in peace, Sir. #ShashiKapoor,” wrote Rahul Bose.

“Handsome is that handsome does…..He was. He did. He lives on……#RIPShashiKapoor.” wrote Boman Irani.

 

“Truly sad. What a legend! #ShashiKapoor -saab is irreplaceable. He truly bridged the ground between the commercial & artistic sides of cinema,” wrote singer Vishal Dadlani.

RIP Shashi saab 😔 the most charming and handsome man bollywood has ever seen. Loved so many of your films. You will be missed 🤗

“Mujhe abhi pata chala ki guni Abhineta Shashi Kapoor ji ka aaj swargwas hua .Ye sunkar mujhe bahut dukh hua, wo ek bahut bhale insaan the. Meri unko vinamra shraddhanjali,” wrote Lata Mangeshkar

“Nothing but diligence beauty n innocence.There can never b another(the most)easy handsomeness to the eyes,to the screen.He never shied away from stopping you on the street n giving U a hug!He was my Prithvi Theatre Genie!The stage is silent  Truly a sad day !<heartbroken>RIP🙏🏽”wrote Vinay Pathak.

#SashiKapoor sir will be always remembered for his charismatic style,acting performances and his immense contribution to theatre. My deepest condolences to his family and friends. #OmShanti 🙏,” wrote filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar.

“Extremely sad on hearing the news about #ShashiKapoorji A legend and an extremely charming actor. He was a lovely person. RIP🙏🏻,” wrote Neil Nitin Mukesh.

“#RIPShashiKapoor one the most handsome men on screen, & one I have been a huge fan off. May his soul rest in peace,” wrote Dino Morea.

“My dear friend & co star of many successful movies – Shashi Kapoor, is no more. He leaves behind many pleasant memories of the camaraderie we shared on the sets during our shooting schedules. RIP dear friend. I will surely miss you!,” wrote Hema Malini.

Rest in peace, Shashi Kapoor.

 

