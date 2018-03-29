CBSE paper leak: Farhan Akhtar, Emraan Hashmi and other Bollywood celebrities react on Twitter

Here is what Bollywood celebrities like Farhan Akhtar and Emraan Hashmi have to say about the unfortunate turn of events. Here is what Bollywood celebrities like Farhan Akhtar and Emraan Hashmi have to say about the unfortunate turn of events.

The recent CBSE leak has left a number of school students dismayed. While the class X and XII students are apprehensive about giving the retests announced by the School Board, here is what Bollywood celebrities like Farhan Akhtar and Emraan Hashmi have to say about the unfortunate turn of events.

While Lucknow Central actor Farhan Akhtar expressed anguish for the students who have to appear for the tests again, he also wished them the best of luck in his latest twitter post. “Feel terrible for all students who have to re-sit their exams for no fault of their own. So unfair and unfortunate. Wish them strength to get through this time. #CBSE #SSC,” he wrote. Akhtar was also the first Bollywood celebrities to permanently delete his Facebook account after the recent backlash over the Cambridge Analytica incident.

Actor Emraan Hashmi had a rather funny take to give on the entire event. In a Twitter post, Hashmi said that instead of Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has come to stand for Corrupt Board for Students’ Education after the leak. “After the unfortunate paper leak, the acronym CBSE has a new meaning….. “Corrupt Board For Students’ Education !!” he wrote.

Inside Edge actor Vivek Oberoi expressed his disappointment over the incident and pointed out how the entire situation is unfair to the students who put in their hard work to study for the exams. He tweeted, “So disappointing to hear about the #CBSE leak. This is completely unacceptable & unfair to the students who have put in so much hard work & dedication. I appeal to all the students to not let this affect their preparation & to think of it as a 2nd chance to do even better! ATB!”

Reportedly, two cases have been registered with the Delhi Police Crime Branch on the basis of complaints received from the CBSE.

