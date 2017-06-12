CBFC’s suggestions had nothing to do with title: Bank Chor producer

Bank Chor producer Ashish Patil says, “Bank Chor is a very clean film and the censor board has been gracious enough to pass it without even a single visual cut and has, in fact, given it a U/A certificate.” Bank Chor producer Ashish Patil says, “Bank Chor is a very clean film and the censor board has been gracious enough to pass it without even a single visual cut and has, in fact, given it a U/A certificate.”

Bank Chor producer Ashish Patil says there’s no truth in the rumours that the censor board wanted them to change the title and the words’ usage in the film over concerns that it has a phonetic resemblance to an obscene Hindi abuse. “Bank Chor is a very clean film and the censor board has been gracious enough to pass it without even a single visual cut and has, in fact, given it a U/A certificate. “The only audio dubs suggested have nothing to do with the title whatsoever,” Patil told IANS.

With actors Riteish Deshmukh and Vivek Anand Oberoi in lead roles, “Bank Chor” is the story of three men who choose the worst day possible to rob a bank. The three ‘chors’ — Champak, Genda and Gulab — are simpletons and their banter has no adult humour, read a statement from Y-Films.

According to a media report, the censor board had asked the makers to re-dub the two words in the title every time it’s uttered, so that it doesn’t sound like the abuse.”We are responsible filmmakers and also very confident of our film. It’s a clean fun comic thriller and we certainly don’t need to resort to any such tactics to get audiences or laughs,” Patil said, calling the news story “completely off and ill-informed”. The movie will release on Friday.

