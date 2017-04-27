‘Our next focus is Golden Globes’

A still from Lipstick Under My Burkha A still from Lipstick Under My Burkha

A DAY after the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT) asked the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to grant an “A” certificate to the film Lipstick Under My Burkha, its director Alankrita Shrivastava said, “We received the verdict on Tuesday evening. Our team is figuring out its release date in India. We have to evaluate which date would be good for the film. We need time to prepare for its release and promotion.”

Shrivastava, who is leaving on Friday for the New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF), which opens on April 30 with the screening of her movie, says the next big step for them would be to plan their campaign for the Golden Globe Awards. The film was screened at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles earlier this month. This screening made the film eligible to compete for the Golden Globe Awards.

In February, the CBFC had refused certification to Lipstick Under My Burkha on the ground that it is “lady oriented” and contains “sexual scenes, abusive words”. Srivastava and the movie’s producer Prakash Jha had challenged this and filed an appeal in the FCAT. The FCAT has directed that the film should be granted certification with “voluntary and some additional cuts and deletions”.

