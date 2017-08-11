CBFC chairman Pahlaj Nihalani sacked

Pahlaj Nihalani’s tenure as Censor Board chief was riddled with controversies. Pahlaj Nihalani’s tenure as Censor Board chief was riddled with controversies.

According to reports, Pahlaj Nihalani was on Friday removed from the post of Central Board of Film Certification chairman.

Talking to indianexpress.com, CBFC member and filmmaker Ashok Pandit said, “Yes, it is correct. Nihalani had to resign from his chairmanship. Recently there was a lot of friction in the working of the CBFC.”

Sources suggest noted Bollywood lyricist and ad guru Prasoon Joshi will, reportedly, replace Pahlaj Nihalani.

Pahlaj Nihalani’s tenure as CBFC chief was riddled with controversies. Movies like Udta Punjab, Lipstick Under My Burkha, Indu Sarkar and Babumoshai Bandookbaaz among others had to face the brunt of CBFC during Nihalani’s stewardship.

More details awaited.

