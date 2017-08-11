Latest News

CBFC chairman Pahlaj Nihalani sacked

A source close to the Central Board of Film Certification told indianexpress.com that Pahlaj Nihalani had to resign from his chairmanship. Recently there was a lot of friction in the working of the Censor Board.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai | Updated: August 11, 2017 7:48 pm
pahlaj nihalani, pahlaj nihalani cbfc, pahlaj nihalani pics, pahlaj nihalani pictures Pahlaj Nihalani’s tenure as Censor Board chief was riddled with controversies.
According to reports, Pahlaj Nihalani was on Friday removed from the post of Central Board of Film Certification chairman.

Talking to indianexpress.com, CBFC member and filmmaker Ashok Pandit said, “Yes, it is correct. Nihalani had to resign from his chairmanship. Recently there was a lot of friction in the working of the CBFC.”

Sources suggest noted Bollywood lyricist and ad guru Prasoon Joshi will, reportedly, replace Pahlaj Nihalani.

Pahlaj Nihalani’s tenure as CBFC chief was riddled with controversies. Movies like Udta Punjab, Lipstick Under My Burkha, Indu Sarkar and Babumoshai Bandookbaaz among others had to face the brunt of CBFC during Nihalani’s stewardship.

More details awaited.

 

  1. H
    Harshith Bangera
    Aug 11, 2017 at 7:44 pm
    This is beautiful. Daenerys shows her dragon power to the Lannisters and here Nihlani is shown the door....Dasara has arrived sooner this year!
    Reply
