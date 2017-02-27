Casey Affleck thought he won’t win best actor Oscar for his speech was the sloppiest ever. Watch video

Casey Affleck wished that he had something bigger and more meaningful to say when he won the Oscars Casey Affleck wished that he had something bigger and more meaningful to say when he won the Oscars

At the 89th Academy Awards, when the Hollywood came together to see who won the Oscars, they also expected to hear some of the best acceptance speeches. Some of the most wonderful thoughts and feelings have been shared during these speeches. Be it about making a political stand, or about questioning disparity in wages – we have seen amazing things unfold during the speeches. We saw all of this at the Academy Awards this year as well. Moonlight’s acceptance speech for winning the Best adapted Screenplay award, Viola Davis’s speech that left her fans in tears, or Asghar Farhadi’s politically influenced acceptance speech, each was a revelation.

WATCH VIDEO | Oscars 2017 Winners

However, Casey Affleck left us wondering, did he not think that he would win the Oscars tonight? Except for thanking Denzel Washington, who apparently taught him how to act.

Casey Affleck gives #Oscars acceptance speech: “I’m really proud to be a part of this community…I’m just dumbfounded that I’m included.” pic.twitter.com/TpDF3LHlkR — ABC News (@ABC) February 27, 2017

Casey himself felt that he was not doing justice when he said, “I wish I had something bigger and more meaningful to say, but I’m just really proud to be apart of this community and I look out at all of you, and I have this whole year and I’m just dumbfounded that I’m included. And it means a lot to me.”

Also read | Oscars 2017 complete winners list: La La Land wins six awards, loses Best Film to Moonlight

WATCH VIDEO | Oscars 2017: Moonlight emerges winner after onstage goof-up

He made his Golden Globes speech quite inclusive by thanking his co-star and director of Manchester By The Sea. He spoke about how supportive his kids were with his hectic schedules, he added everything that could be said and more. He couldn’t stop himself in time, actually. The only thing that was similar was his respect for actor Denzel Washington.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd