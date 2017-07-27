Carbon trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Prachi Desai and Jackky Bhagnani starrer is ‘a story of tomorrow’. Watch video

Jackky Bhagnani will play the role of a man with an artificial heart and Nawazuddin will portray the character of a man from Mars. Jackky Bhagnani will play the role of a man with an artificial heart and Nawazuddin will portray the character of a man from Mars.

The trailer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Prachi Desai and Jackky Bhagnani starrer Carbon is out. The short film focuses on global warming and takes a look at what the future could hold for us if we do not take any action today. The tagline of the poster is quite interesting – A story of tomorrow. Jackky Bhagnani will play the role of a man with an artificial heart and Nawazuddin will portray the character of a man from Mars.

Carbon is set in an Earth sans oxygen. Jackky Bhagnani posted the trailer on Twitter and wrote, “A story of tomorrow! Presenting #CarbonTrailer: http://bit.ly/CarbonTrailer @LargeShortFilms @Nawazuddin_S @ItsPrachiDesai.” Prachi Desai too shared the trailer on her Twitter account and wrote, “So Excited to share the #CarbonTrailer with you all ! 💥 http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BJWtmnazzno&feature=youtu.be … @LargeShortFilms @jackkybhagnani @Nawazuddin_S.”

Jackky had revealed the first look of Carbon on July 13 at IIFA 2017 in New York. He then said, “As an actor and producer, the only way I know how to communicate with audiences is through the film. Carbon deals with serious environmental issues like Global Warming & Climate Change and their impact on our world. As a citizen of this planet, I think it’s time we stop talking and start doing. Carbon is my attempt at creating awareness and I’m thankful to IIFA for giving me this platform.”

See Carbon trailer here:

See Carbon actors Jackky Bhagnani‏ and Prachi Desai’s tweets here:

Written and directed by Maitrey Bajpai and Ramiz Ilham Khan, Carbon is produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Gautam Gupta. The film will be released on Large Short Films’ YouTube channel.

