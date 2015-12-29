Can’t sing classical songs, I like to rap: Sonakshi Sinha

“I know I won’t be able to sing all kind of songs. I won’t be able to sing classical song that has ‘nazakat, harkat’, as I am not a trained person,” Sonakshi Sinha said. “I know I won’t be able to sing all kind of songs. I won’t be able to sing classical song that has ‘nazakat, harkat’, as I am not a trained person,” Sonakshi Sinha said.

Actress Sonakshi Sinha says she will not be able to sing classical songs as her voice suits hip-hop and rap numbers.

“I know I won’t be able to sing all kind of songs. I won’t be able to sing classical song that has ‘nazakat, harkat’, as I am not a trained person,” Sonakshi told PTI.

The single “Aaj Mood Ishqholic Hai”, released last week by T-Series, showcases Sonakshi’s rapping skills. The song has music by Meet Bros and lyrics of Kumaar.

“There is one genre that suits me, my voice. I like to rap… Rapping is something I enjoy, that comes easier to me. There was trial and error but we did it. I want to sing more,” she said.

The “Lootera” actress says she will continue singing songs in hip-hop and rap style as that are her forte.

“May be there will be little deviation. It will be songs that I will be able to sing. I will be true to myself, I will not try and deviate and do something else. This is something I like, take it or leave it,” she said.

The actress says singing was always her passion and she wanted to learn it formally as well.

“I was always passionate about it. When any new song used to come…I used to get the set up of a music system, get mike, would download and learn the lyrics. It was always easy for me to grasp music than grasp stuff from my textbook,” she said.

“My mother even got me a teacher…he came home. He gave me one lesson and after that he did not come back. So, my dream of learning it remained unfulfilled,” she said.

Sonakshi earlier rocked the stage of International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend and Awards by singing.

“During ‘Lootera’, I told Vikramaditya Motwane to let me sing a song but he did not. I performed and sang on stage for IIFA, I enjoyed it. This time I felt I need to do something about it (singing),” she said.

“I told Bhushan Kumar of T-Series about this song, he was very encouraging. Meet Brothers (musicians), lyricist Kumaar and me, we all sat together and came up with this beautiful song,” she added.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App