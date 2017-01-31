Can’t compare Raees with Dangal, Sultan: Shah Rukh Khan

“Every film has its own business, has its place. We have had films which are different and niche.” “Every film has its own business, has its place. We have had films which are different and niche.”

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is elated with the box office success of his latest release Raees, but actor says there is no point in comparing his movie with the bigger hits like Dangal and Sultan. Released on January 25, Raees recorded a great opening and has been continuing a good run at the ticket window.

Shah Rukh says Raees has in fact done better than what the film’s team was expecting. “Every film has its own business, has its place. We have had films which are different and niche. To measure every film with the same barometer is weird. Having said that, it will have its own limited business,” Shah Rukh told reporters.

“At this point in time we are a little beyond that also. Business wise, it is better than what we expected, collection figures notwithstanding. It’s nice to know everything is going well. If I start comparing, then sky is the limit,” he said. The 51-year-old actor was speaking at the success party of the Rahul Dholakia-directed film here last night.

Shah Rukh said if Raees reaches a limit which the makers have in mind, the job will be done. “Why should we compare with only the last big hit, like ‘Dangal’, ‘Sultan’ which are much bigger hits than perhaps this film can ever be. We know that. That comparison from outside, very good. From inside, we know the truth that there is a limit it will go to and if it reaches we will be happy,” he said.

Also Read: Dangal box office collection: Amid Kaabil-Raees clash, Aamir Khan film proves a point

The actor, however, is happy that the audience has received the film positively. “We really thought that the film will be liked by people and that’s the biggest thing. This is kind of a good mix so it feels very nice. Our film was delayed, there were some issues too but I am very happy everything has turned out good,” Shah Rukh added.