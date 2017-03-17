Can’t compare Hollywood, Bollywood: Phillauri actor Suraj Sharma

“I had to study as I did not want to miss out on that. One thing that really scared me about acting was missing out on real life experiences.” “I had to study as I did not want to miss out on that. One thing that really scared me about acting was missing out on real life experiences.”

Suraj Sharma, who featured in Oscar-winning filmmaker Ang Lee’s Life of Pi, and later was part of the well-known American series Homeland, will next be seen in Bollywood film Phillauri. He doesn’t want to draw any comparison between Hollywood and Bollywood. “I like to tell a story no matter where it comes from. In both the industries, we have some good or bad things, so I don’t think we can really compare Hollywood or Bollywood. Good stories are good stories and good people are good people,” he said here.

His new film Phillauri is produced by and also stars Anushka Sharma. Talking about it, Suraj said: “I was waiting to work in Bollywood, but it had to fit right. ‘Phillauri’ was perfect. As far as my character is considered, it is very much interesting. Working in ‘Phillauri’ was super fun, because it isn’t only funny or my character is a comic, but it is weird to be put in that situation.”

“I had to study as I did not want to miss out on that. One thing that really scared me about acting was missing out on real life experiences. I want to have those experiences and it has really worked out well for me,” Suraj said.

In the film, he plays an NRI who is made to marry a tree before his actual wedding. The fun lies in the fact that Shashi (Anushka), a friendly ghost, lives on the tree. The movie also features Diljit Dosanjh and is directed by Anshai Lal. It is slated to to release on March 24.

