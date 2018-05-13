Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh daughter’s short film selected for Cannes

Diya Ghosh’s short film titled Neighbourhood Ties, a comedy, is 10 minutes long. Diya Ghosh’s short film titled Neighbourhood Ties, a comedy, is 10 minutes long.

It is a happy day for filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh. A short film titled Neighbourhood Ties by Sujoy’s daughter Diya Ghosh has been chosen for the Cannes Film Festival. Sujoy tweeted a screenshot of the festival’s website where Diya’s film was mentioned.

“Daughter’s first short film gets selected in Cannes short film corner. Jo baap nahi kar paya, beti ne kar dikhaya (What the father could not do, the daughter did),” he wrote on Sunday.

See Sujoy Ghosh’s post here:





Diya’s movie, a comedy, is 10 minutes long. Sujoy’s friends like director Sanjay Gupta and music composer Vishal Dadlani congratulated him for his daughter’s achievement.

Gupta wrote, “Incredible buddy. What a proud proud moment. God bless her pappa – the Great.”

While composer Dadlani tweeted, “Despite you, not because of you! Seriously, though, I’m so incredibly happy and so incredibly proud, I can only imagine how you feel, Sujoy. Only the beginning for Diya!”

Shekhar Ravjiani also tweeted, “I m so thrilled to hear this! Super happy and Super proud. Feels just like it would have if Bipu had achieved this.” Sophie Choudry wrote, “How awesome is that!! Congrats proud daddy!” Maniesh Paul also wished the filmmaker with a post that read, “Wow!! congrats dada!!.”









The annual Cannes Film Festival commenced on May 8 and will conclude on May 19.

