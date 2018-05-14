Cannes 2018: Mahira Khan’s red carpet attire stuck at customs. Will she make it?

Mahira Khan debuts at Cannes Film Festival this year. Mahira Khan debuts at Cannes Film Festival this year.

Mahira Khan, who was signed on as the first Pakistani brand ambassador of L’Oreal last year, is already at the Cannes Film Festival. However, some five hours ago, Mahira announced that her red carpet attire is stuck at customs and asked fans to pray for her.

On her Cannes debut, Mahira had earlier told DNA, “Everyone keeps telling me, ‘this must be so exciting’ and I keep telling them that I feel like I am a player for a Pakistani team but I am playing alone. I am very grateful to be associated with this brand. There are so many international stars that have been representing L’Oreal at Cannes and I am on my nerves to stand beside them.”

Mahira’s friend and fashion designer Hassaan Kahn wrote, “Couldn’t be more proud to have a sister who continues to open doors for future generations of Pakistan women. To make them believe they can achieve anything they want if they truly believe and love what they do. When they go low, we go high.”

During a press conference, Mahira expressed that her only concern about Cannes was not to trip on the longest red carpet.

Meanwhile, the actor has been extremely excited about the film festival. Earlier, Mahira shared a photograph of Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger at the 1977 Cannes and captioned it, “Let’s do this! 💪🏼 #Cannes2018 ☝🏼Arnold Schwarzenegger at the 1977 Cannes Film Festival, where he presented the documentary Pumping Iron.”

She also took to Twitter and wrote, “My name is #Cannes and I’m not a ;) ❣️” Other celebrities attending Cannes Film Festival this year to represent L’Oreal Paris are Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor.

