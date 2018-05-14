Cannes 2018: This Aishwarya Rai-Aaradhya Bachchan photo is just too adorable

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aradhya Bachchan attended Cannes 2018. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aradhya Bachchan attended Cannes 2018.

After wowing fans across the globe with her ultraviolet gown, bossy pantsuit paired with dazzling footwear and sequined off-shoulder dress, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once again walked the red carpet in a shimmering strapless outfit. However, more than her fashionable outings, fans can’t seem to get over Aishwarya’s social media posts with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. In a recent post, we see Aaradhya and Aishwarya sharing a kiss of love. The post was made public on the occasion of Mother’s Day.

Along with Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan too has become a frequent visitor at the Cannes Film Festival. Last year, we saw Aishwarya sending flying kisses to the little one while posing for cameras on the red carpet. This year, things were not much different. They seem to have had the time of their lives. In one of the pictures, we see the two embracing life and happiness at the beach. The mother-daughter duo even bid goodbye to Cannes 2018 with an adorable post.

Check out all the pictures:

After years of staying away from social media, Aishwarya recently joined Instagram. Much like Aamir Khan’s debut on Instagram, Aishwarya’s first post was a collection of 9 images. Combined together, they formed a photo of Aishwarya with her daughter Aaradhya. All the 9 photos had the caption, “And I was born…again…💖✨” Abhishek Bachchan commented on the photo and asked wife Aishwarya for photo credits. He wrote, “How about a photo credit Mrs. B?”. It was Abhishek’s comment that verified Aishwarya’s account as her official account.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is prepping up for Fanney Khan alongside Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. The film is expected to hit the screens on July 13.

