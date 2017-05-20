Cannes 2017: Sonam Kapoor picks up a saree, makes first appearance well before anyone expected. See photos

Sonam Kapoor’s first look at Cannes 2017 comes earlier than expected. Sonam Kapoor’s first look at Cannes 2017 comes earlier than expected.

Sonam Kapoor just landed in Cannes for the international film festival with her sister Rhea Kapoor, and her first look was revealed much before anyone expected. The actor was all ready to chill with her sister, have a good time and take things as they come. However, surprisingly, she had too squeeze in media interactions a day early. This resulted in her stepping out in a sari like outfit. The colourful flowy attire is supposed to be a sporty-cum-spicy look according to the many hashtags posted by her sister Rhea.

A slow-motion video of the actor walking down the stairs was shared by Rhea, in which Sonam Kapoor looks nice but it is nothing awe-worthy. The caption read, “When you squeeze in press a day early and you gotta run but gotta up the glamour quotient- #sportyspice Day 1 #cannes2017 @sonamkapoor in @norblacknorwhite @lynn_ban @lorealmakeup.”

Sonam Kapoor apparently has not done any fitting as for now for her red carpet appearance as she was quite busy launching her fashion brand ‘Rheason’ in collaboration with her sister Rhea, who also doubles up as her stylist. On the movie front, Sonam is currently working with Akshay Kumar on R. Balki’s Padman, and will also be seen alongside Kareena Kapoor and her friend Swara Bhaskar in Veere Di Wedding, which will be produced by her sister Rhea. ​

