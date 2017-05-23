Cannes 2017: Sonam Kapoor mistaken for Deepika Padukone by foreign media. When will this ever end?

Cannes 2017: Foreign media mistook Sonam Kapoor for Deepika Padukone. Cannes 2017: Foreign media mistook Sonam Kapoor for Deepika Padukone.

They did it again. You can call it a blunder, arrogance or just plain ignorance. While Sonam Kapoor’s Cannes 2017 appearance in a rose pink Elie Saab gown was winning laurels in India, someone just spoiled all her efforts. A popular American stock photo agency mistook Sonam Kapoor for Deepika Padukone. It wrote, “Indian actress Deepika Padukone arrives for the film The Meyerowitz Stories in competition at the 70th Annual International Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 21, 2017.” Clearly, this is not the first time that international media has made such a goof-up.

A few weeks back, Deepika Padukone was mistaken for Priyanka Chopra and it certainly didn’t go down well with Deepika. The incident happened before Deepika and Priyanka’s Met Gala appearance. A video had surfaced online that showed people were greeting Deepika Padukone as “Hello Priyanka”. Deepika was also referred as ‘Priyanka’ on a few occasions during promotions of her Hollywood debut, xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

Poor Sonam. After all the effort put in dressing up, media gives credit to Deepika. pic.twitter.com/TxOCo2xa48 — Vani (@RandomMusings98) May 22, 2017

Deepika in strong words cited the incident as ‘racism’. “It’s not just me who should be offended but each one of you should also be offended because it’s not just ignorance but also racism. Two people of similar colour are not the same people. So, you as fellow Indians should be calling them out and educating them. Instead of encouraging it, you should be educating them,” Deepika said during a press conference before leaving for Cannes.

Also Read: Neerja producer Atul Kasbekar rejects Bhanot family claims: ‘They now want studio’s profits’

It wasn’t just Deepika but also Priyanka who criticised foreign media for its ignorance. “I did see that (video) and you know that’s just ignorance and it’s not right. I guess I’m the most popular brown face that everyone has known. Every brown girl does not look the same. Don’t mistake it. Let’s try and tell us apart. That was not right and it’s not fair, she is a massive star from India,” Priyanka told a leading website.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd