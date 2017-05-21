Cannes 2017: Sonam Kapoor makes a royal entry on the red carpet and we can’t take our eyes off of her. See photos, video

Sonam Kapoor looked ready to rule the red carpet in her beautiful Elie Saab gown. Sonam Kapoor looked ready to rule the red carpet in her beautiful Elie Saab gown.

Sonam Kapoor’s look on Day 4 was inspired by Cher, and the actor wore the psychedelic saree for the first round of media interactions. She had dedicated her look to the pop queen and posted a beautiful message on her official Instagram page. Her first red carpet appearance at Cannes Film Festival this year was highly anticipated by fans and fashionistas alike as everyone wanted to know what the actor was going to choose for the big day. She chose a blush coloured Elie Saab gown, which was beautifully fitted for the actor. While many expected the actor to experiment more when it came to the outfit, she chose simple and looked radiating and resplendent in the sparkly embellished gown.

See | Sonam Kapoor’s red carpet look at Cannes 2017, Day 5

Scintillating #SonamAtCannes in Rose Blossom blended with peach blossom and True Match Lumi Highlighter Liquid in Rose #LifeAtCannes pic.twitter.com/DBJabUGRUL — L’Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 21, 2017

She is currently travelling with her sister Rhea Kapoor, who also happens to be her stylist for the big event. In various interviews, Sonam had mentioned that she was so busy promoting and launching her fashion label Rheason that she did not have time for anything else. She also explained that she hadn’t done even one fitting so far, for her appearance. This happens to be Sonam’s seventh year at Cannes and both the sisters apparently feel that its time that they relaxed and went with the flow.

Also read | Cannes 2017: Sonam Kapoor picks up a saree, makes first appearance well before anyone expected. See photos, videos

The sister duo is also taking this time to bond over fries and get some time to spend together. They are looking to watch some great films too. Sonam Kapoor will also be seen in Rhea Kapoor’s directorial debut titled Veere Di Wedding, also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Swara Bhaskar.​

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd