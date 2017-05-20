Cannes 2017: Not just Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai, even Amy Jackson is slaying at the French Riviera. See photos

Amy Jackson steals the show at Eva Longoria’s gala dinner! Amy Jackson steals the show at Eva Longoria’s gala dinner!

Amy Jackson attended Eva Longoria’s Global Gift Gala in Cannes, and she was a vision in white. The actor who is currently looking forward to one of the most awaited movies, 2.0 touched down at the French Riviera with friend Kimberley Garner, and the girls looked all set to have fun. Fans have been going wild with every look of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan since yesterday and pictures have gone viral on social media. Some have even dubbed the star, India’s Cinderella! Following that, there is not much buzz about Amy who is also at the Cannes.

Amy’s white dress looked sexy, as she showed off her legs in the thigh-slit number, just like Deepika Padukone. The Versace gown looks great on the actor who attended the Global Gift Gala with Kimberly. Amy is also working on a number of other projects, including the Kannada film The Villain. This is yet another film that is much-anticipated as it stars Shiva Rajkumar and Sudeep. Veteran Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty also joined the film recently.

Amy said to PTI in an interview, “Cannes is the creme de la creme of the red carpet. I’ve been so excited preparing the looks with my stylist. This is my second time at Cannes so I feel slightly more prepared this time round.” The 25-year-old actor is attending the festival for her film Boogie Man. She also explained that she has a couple of film premieres, a few gala dinners and so her stylist and she have worked on an interesting wardrobe. We look forward to seeing more of Amy at the grand affair!

