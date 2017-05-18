Cannes 2017: Not Deepika Padukone nude gown, we are losing it over her company on the red carpet, see photos

Cannes 2017: Deepika Padukone posed with other ambassadors of the make-up brand she is representing. Cannes 2017: Deepika Padukone posed with other ambassadors of the make-up brand she is representing.

Deepika Padukone walked down the red carpet at Cannes 2017 on Thursday, marking her debut at the 70th Cannes Film Festival, and leaving many goggle-eyed. After wowing us through the day with her different looks during the day, the actor arrived at the opening ceremony of Cannes Film Festival 2017 in a jewel-toned maroon creation by Marchesa. As the fashionistas drool over her sheer gown, we are fixated on something else — the company she kept while she was at the event.

Deepika posed with other ambassadors of the make-up brand she is representing, Hollywood biggies Julianne Moore, Susan Sarandon and Elle Fanning. Between Julianne and Susan, they have won two Oscars and have been nominated for eight. The two actors are acting powerhouses and have lent their name to some of the most interesting cinema to come out of Hollywood.

We sure hope to know what the four talked about when they were not posing for the camera. Deepika will be walking the red carpet again on day 2 of Cannes 2017. On Day 1, Deepika stunned us with three beautiful looks while Day 2 had her rocking a sunshine yellow dress. Deepika had mentioned that she and her team have been planning her Cannes looks for some time now. Well, we think they are right on track, don’t you agree?

Earlier, it was rumoured that Deepika will be presenting her movie Ram-Leela during a screening ceremony where Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will present her 2002 movie Devdas. However, it was later revealed that Deepika has no such plans.

Ahead of her Cannes outing, Deepika had told IANS: “What is the red carpet without having fun? I know there is a lot of focus on the clothes, the hair and the make-up, but from all of that, I think the most important thing is that everyone who walks that red carpet must have fun with all of that and that experience.”

