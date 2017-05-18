Cannes 2017: Deepika Padukone, Elle Fanning are enjoying a girl’s day out at the beach. See photos, videos

Deepika Padukone and Elle Fannings are at the beach in Cannes, and they are having a great time together. Deepika Padukone and Elle Fannings are at the beach in Cannes, and they are having a great time together.

Deepika Padukone has won over the fashion police with her debut red carpet appearance at Cannes 2017. The Padmavati actor took everyone’s breath away with her maroon cocktail gown, and on Day 2, she seems to be having fun in Cannes. Not just her, Hollywood actor Ellie Fanning and co Lorealista joined Deepika on a day out and the two have been posting some stunning pictures and videos on social media.

There is, in fact, a short clip of Elle and Deepika where the Super 8 star is with the xXx star and Deepika ends up introducing herself in French. She says, “Je m’appelle Deepika,” and also adds that it is the only line she knows in French. The clip is quite cute. Deepika Padukone just met the star the day before and the two seem to be bonding really well at the French Riviera.

See | Photos and video of Deepika and Elle having a good time

Pictures of Deepika getting ready for her appearances, and boomerang videos with her stylists are the other things that have kept her fans hooked, and the check on what she is up to next. Today will be her final appearance on the red carpet, and of course, people cannot wait to see what she dons for the day. The star who received flak for her outfit at the Met Gala seems to have a firm footing at Cannes so far.

Also read | Cannes 2017: Not Deepika Padukone nude gown, we are losing it over her company on the red carpet, see photos

Deepika Padukone is currently working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s project Padmavati, which also stars her rumoured boyfriend, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor. Deepika has also not made any comments about what she is working on post-Padmavati.

