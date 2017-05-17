Cannes 2017: Deepika Padukone accepts she is the dancing red girl emoji. Watch video

Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2017: This is Deepika’s first walk at the Cannes red carpet, and her second appearance at the Film Festival after 2010. Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2017: This is Deepika’s first walk at the Cannes red carpet, and her second appearance at the Film Festival after 2010.

Deepika Padukone is making heads turn with her red carpet debut at Cannes 2017. But just when we were swooning over her fiery red avatar and giving her a thumbs-up for her eye-grabbing first look at the prestigious event, Deepika discovered something exciting about her ensemble. No, it isn’t about the designer or the label she is wearing, neither is it about her flashy appearance at the French Riviera. Rather it is something to do with a WhatsApp emoji! Yes, our xXx: The Return of Xander Cage star is the girl in red, the twirling dancing emoji which is a favourite of a lot of people.

Just before taking to the red carpet, Deepika reshared a post by Vanity Fair editor Elizabeth Saltzman, where she has compared the Bollywood star to the girl in red on the list of our WhatsApp emojis. Elizabeth shared a gif of Deepika on her Instagram page, where the actor is twirling happily in her Cannes gown. She captioned the image as, “My favourite emoji @deepikapadukone 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽.” A happy Deepika reposted the image on all the social media handles, giving an approval to Elizabeth.

This is Deepika’s debut at the Cannes red carpet, and her second appearance at the Film Festival after 2010. Ever since she landed in France, she has been posting regular updates and photos about her stay and her excitement about making the red carpet debut.

A day back, Deepika gave us a glimpse of her travel diary, which included her air ticket, what she ate onboard, where she is staying among other things. Looks like Deepika wants to leave no stone unturned to stay connected with her fans through her memorable journey down the Cannes aisle.

