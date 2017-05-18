Cannes 2017 day 2: Queen Deepika Padukone is not afraid of the thigh-high slit. Proof are these photos

Deepika Padukone looks stunning in a teal coloured outfit on Day 2 of Cannes Film Festival, 2017. Deepika Padukone looks stunning in a teal coloured outfit on Day 2 of Cannes Film Festival, 2017.

It is day 2 at the Cannes Film Festival 2017, and the stars have taken time and effort to make an impression with their red carpet appearance. Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in xXx: Return of Xander Cage alongside Vin Diesel, looked stunning in a maroon sheer dress on her debut red carpet appearance. So, everyone waited to see what she was going to be wearing on Day 2. The actor has taken it a notch with this thigh-high slit dress in teal with a one-sided cape.

While many were doubtful that Deepika Padukone would manage to make an impression on the red carpet at the international stage after her Met Gala appearance, the Padmavati star showed that style doesn’t have to negate comfort in anyway and has made a statement at the red carpet. International fashion experts have applauded the star’s debut outfit, and seem satisfied with the teal cocktail gown too.

Earlier in the day, Deepika and Elle Fanning went out and spent some time together at the beach. The two stars seemed to genuinely enjoy each others company from what could be seen in the clips that went viral on Twitter.

It is unclear if Deepika is looking forward to acting again in Hollywood, or if she is discussing any project post Padmavati, as she has not made any official announcements about her work yet. She is currently working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Padvamati. She will be seen playing the role of Rani Padmini. Her rumoured boyfriend Ranveer Singh will also be seen in this film, and so will Shahid Kapoor. Even though the filmmakers were earlier facing issues, they have announced that the film will release as expected.

