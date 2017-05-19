Cannes 2017: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Cinderella moments on the red carpet is magical. See photos

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks surreal in her ball gown! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks surreal in her ball gown!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is in Cannes for the international film festival and she has already got fans falling in love with not just her looks, and her outfits but attitude as well. She has been pouting and twirling her way to the red carpet, which reminded us of a Disney princess. Looks like she is all ready to be the queen tonight at the red carpet. The flowing embellished gown added a sense of mystique around the actor who has been attending the Cannes film festival for years now.

See | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning

This year, she will also be presenting Devdas, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film in which she played the role of ‘Paro’ as part of L’Oréal Paris Open Air Cinema. She is in Cannes with her daughter Aaradhya, and has been spending some quality time with her daughter too. While she has been busy with media interaction and photosessions, her husban Abhishek Bachchan sent her some love by sharing a picture of the Sarabjit actor on his official Twitter page.

Also read | Cannes 2017: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pouts and twirls her way to the red carpet. See photos, video

While last year she made a bold statement with the colour of her lipstick, we wonder what will be special this year. It looks like she is all ready to slip into Cinderella’s glass slippers, literally! While, the objective might have to look like a princess – to us she looks like a queen in her light blue ball gown!

