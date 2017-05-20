Cannes 2017: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan set to present Devdas in a ravishing red avatar. See photos

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan look ‘red hot’ on Day 4 at Cannes Film Festival. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan look ‘red hot’ on Day 4 at Cannes Film Festival.

After stunning us all in her Cinderella like flowing blue gown on Day 3, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is back on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival 2017. Today, the actor will also be presenting her 2002 film Devdas, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan as a part of L’Oréal Paris Open Air Cinema. She stepped out in a ravishing off shoulder red dress with layered skirt, and the look was quite lovely. It was not as stunning as the look for Day 3, but it was not something to sneeze at either.

Hold your breath, while we reveal #AishwaryaRaiBachchan‘s red carpet look for tonight. #LifeAtCannes — L’Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 20, 2017

And the Queen is back again to mesmerize us! 😍😍

Stay tuned for more… #LifeAtCannes #AishwaryaAtCannes pic.twitter.com/m61zkZhVOv — L’Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 20, 2017

She looked almost like a doll with the fitted dress, and within minutes pictures of her from the red carpet have gone viral. Earlier in the day, she had gone bold with her flairy black dress, but she looks all ready to add some magic to the red carpet appearances today as well. One interesting detail, however, is how similar her dress looks in terms of style to the one of Araya Hargate, yet another L’oreal brand ambassador. This happens to be the 16th year for Aishwarya at Cannes, and she has done quite well so far. Many expected her to come up with something outrageous like the famed purple lip dye last year!

On the work front, Aishwarya won accolades for Sarbjit, also starring Randeep Hooda last year. She was last seen Karan Johar’s film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Aish is apparently also working on a Subash Ghai film next, a director with whom she worked for her superhit movie Taal. Some reports also claim that the actor has an important​ role in Ajay Devgn’s Baadshaho.

