Cannes 2017: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s best moments are that with daughter Aaradhya, see photos and videos

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has again delivered some breathtaking moments at Cannes this year. Aishwarya’s best moments at Cannes are not just confined to a red carpet. The actor’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan also accompanied Aishwarya at Cannes this year and their glimpses from the festival is just adorable. We think Aishwarya’s best moments from Cannes 2017 are with her daughter Aaradhya.

Several pictures and videos having Aishwarya and Aaradhya are doing the rounds on social media. In one video, one can see Aaradhya accompanying her mother Aishwarya in the limousine and say bye to her mum. In another video, Aishwarya is seen giving a flying kiss to Aaradhya after she spots her at the balcony. Here are Aishwarya’s best moments with daughter Aaradhya at Cannes:

There is only one word that befits Aishwarya Rai’s appearance at Cannes and that is stunning. The actor is featured in Vanity Fair’s best-dressed celebrities this year: a rare feat for Aishwarya who has earlier been a victim of fashion faux pa.

It has not been an easy journey though. Over the last 15 years, Aishwarya has courted several controversies for her choice of couture. Every time she keeps her best foot forward, fashion police seem disappointed by actor’s sartorial choices. The year 2003 was a setback for Aishwarya when she was severely criticised for choosing really bad outfits including a neon green sari and glittering pink gown. Following years at Cannes were a mixed bag. In the year 2012, she was criticised for her weight when she had just delivered a baby. It just got better from there.However, this year Aishwarya just silenced her critics when she appeared in powder blue gown.

But, irrespective of her sartorial choices, Aishwarya has always managed to stay forever popular at Cannes. Fifteen years on and she is India’s most recognised international face at the prestigious film festival. Be it about creating a shutterbug frenzy on the red carpet or obliging fans with autographs, Aishwarya always exudes a charm that’s characteristic of her.

This year was also special for Aishwarya as the actor presented Devdas for fans after 15 years.

