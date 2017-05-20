Cannes 2017: After turning Cinderella, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a phoenix, ready to fly. See photos, video

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reminds us of the Black Swan in her beautiful off shoulder black dress. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reminds us of the Black Swan in her beautiful off shoulder black dress.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has put her best foot forward at the Cannes 2017, quite literally. The Bollywood actor stunned us all when she took to the red carpet in her princess avatar. Aish looked like she has just stepped out from a fairy tale in her blue gown. But after her delicate get-up, she has now turned fierce on Day 4. It seems she is a phoenix all set to widen her wings. The pictures of Aishwarya look like she has jumped out of fiction book, as she stands strong. The black dress by Ashi Studio has given this leading lady of Bollywood wings. Today is the day when the actor will be presenting Devdas as a part of L’Oréal Paris Open Air Cinema at the ongoing film festival at the French Riviera.

See | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s first look on Day 4

Makeup : Color Riche Moist Mat Orange Power, Super Liner Perfect Slim Blue, Superstar Mascara, Lucent Magique Blush in Paradise Coral pic.twitter.com/KZFClZsTzy — L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 20, 2017

Embracing the #LifeAtCannes in Color Riche Moist Mat Orange Power, Superliner Perfect Slim Blue, Lucent Magique Blush Paradise Coral pic.twitter.com/ii5mJLGZsN — L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 20, 2017

This bold look is just the beginning as the Twitterati is eagerly awaiting to see what the Sarbjit actor will wear for the red carpet today. Will she go all Indian, because she will be presenting an iconic film of Bollywood, or will she choose a different and bolder look altogether? The actor is sure slaying it by the beach in Cannes as more pictures surfaced online. We wonder what husband Abhishek Bachchan has to say about his wife’s new look. He has been posting pictures of the lady, and seems to be completely in awe of her, just as we are.

Also read | Cannes 2017: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Cinderella moments on the red carpet is magical. See photos

Today will be Aishwarya Rai’s last red carpet appearance of the year. Sonam Kapoor, will be seen at the red carpet on May 21 and 22. After Aishwarya pulled off the Cinderella dress perfectly, fashionistas wonder what Sonam Kapoor has in her bag of tricks. ​

