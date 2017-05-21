Cannes 2017: After burning the red carpet, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan goes traditional for Devdas screening. See photos, videos

Aishwarya Rai after donning a series of western outfits finally chose to wear a traditional outfit for her film Devdas’s screening. Aishwarya Rai after donning a series of western outfits finally chose to wear a traditional outfit for her film Devdas’s screening.

After stunning fans at Cannes red carpet, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan flaunted two different avatars for more informal evenings. Both these looks are doing the rounds on social media for obvious reasons. Aishwarya is looking drop dead gorgeous in these gowns. She wore a blush pink shimmery gown for one event and looked pretty.

The actor after donning a series of western outfits finally chose to wear a traditional outfit for her film Devdas’s screening. Aishwarya wore a gold and blue outfit for her hit film’s screening.

During an interaction with fans, Aish said, “Thank you for all your wishes. It means a lot to me. That’s what makes us do what we do with such commitments and pleasure. Our craft is something that we enjoy. But an actor only experiences the fulfilment in his or her craft through the audience. You love means to the world to us actors. Devdas is a very very special film. I came to Cannes with this film and had the most overwhelming response to work in our films. The welcome was amazing. It was such privilege as it was our first time here and for the first time, an Indian film was given this kind of screening. The ovation that follows remains etched in my memory. Thank you for underlining the 70th year of the Cannes Film Festival. So, thank you much for all the love.”

Also Read: Sylvester Stallone’s new post on Tiger Shroff’s Rambo is a complete U-turn: I don’t control Rambo property

Aishwarya Rai’s five-year-old daughter Aaradhya also accompanied her mother at the Cannes. During a press interaction, Aishwarya spoke about Aaradhya, “She has had a very normal upbringing till now. It’s not like we sit her down and show her our films. I can’t say she is blissfully unaware, she is aware of what we do. She obviously sees our posters all over the city. She is aware of who we are.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd