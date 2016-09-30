Can you spot Deepika Padukone in this throwback school photo?

Was Deepika Padukone always the leggy beauty we know her as? Was Deepika Padukone always the leggy beauty we know her as?

Was Deepika Padukone always the leggy beauty we know her as? We can put all doubts to rest and reveal, once and for all, that Deepika was always a sight for sore eyes.

Having said that, it is now your turn to prove that you are the biggest fan of Padmavati actress. We have a throwback school photo of Deepika up and you have to spot him. But the thing is, you are on a clock and your time starts now.

If you did manage to spot her, you have to be her huge fan. For others, here’s Deepika Padukone.

More from the world of Entertainment:

The actress is prepping for Padmavati, which will be directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and will star Shahid Kapoor as her husband Raja Ratansen and rumoured beau Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji.

Now talking of beau, Deepika was asked about what attributes she looks for in her ideal mate in a recent show? This was her answer, “He has to be funny, he has to be tall and he has to be a good human being.”

And who is her celeb crush? No, it is not Ranbir but Bradley Cooper. She said, “Cliched, but true, Bradley Cooper! If he was to come here, I would tell him that he has come to the right place.”

She appeared on the show with her best friend forever, stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania. Deepika said that Anaita and her family are her support system in her home away from home, Mumbai. The actor has been vocal about her battle with depression and said that Anaita was the first person she spoke to about it.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd