Calling Karan: Karan Johar reveals why Bollywood doesn’t make many movies on divorce

Karan Johar wears many caps. He is a director, a producer, a fashion designer, and recently turned into a radio jockey with his show Calling Karan, which airs on Ishq 104.8.

In the latest episode, Karan Johar, in his usual quirky and fun style answered some serious questions posed by the callers on the topic of Love After Divorce.

The show began with a caller asking Karan’s help in her relationship after her divorce. The caller apparently had some trouble in her first relationship after divorce as she thought her ex and her current partner were too similar for her liking.

Karan, like the love guru that he is, advised the caller to not compare her partners, and asked her to leave the past relationship’s baggage behind and forge a new path for herself.

Karan then addressed another caller’s query about age gaps in romantic relationships, where a 35-year-old man had developed romantic feelings for a 25-year-old woman. Karan asked the aforementioned caller to be open about his feelings for his lady love and asked him to communicate emotions to the woman.

But the highlight of the episode was when special caller Sridevi was asked to give advice to Karan. Sridevi said that Karan didn’t need any advice on any subject as he is a master of all trades.

The host also answered the question about why Bollywood doesn’t make too many films on divorce. Karan said that divorce is a dark topic and the Hindi film industry likes to have happy endings. However, the host also pointed out to the listener that films like Saathiya and Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna have also been made which deal with uncomfortable questions about failing relationships.

Wrapping up the episode, Karan advised his listeners to not think too much when it comes to dating, even if their former relationships have not survived the test of time.

