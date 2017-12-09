Calling Karan: When Karan Johar called Neha Dhupia a woman full of love and lust. Watch video

Karan Johar talks about ex relationships and rebound sex in the fifth episode of Calling Karan for Ishq 104 Fm. Karan Johar talks about ex relationships and rebound sex in the fifth episode of Calling Karan for Ishq 104 Fm.

After acing the chat show Koffee With Karan, director Karan Johar has become a relationship guide for his fans on the radio. The director aims to give solutions to his callers’ relationship problems. In the fifth episode of Calling Karan, the show he hosts for Ishq 104 FM, KJo spoke about rebound sex and how it can happen as you are still hurting yourself because of the past relationship. But the fun round started during the Reverse Rapid Fire round where Karan had to answer questions asked by the listeners. While answering one question, Karan said that he “wants his ex to suffer”. Here is the entire conversation:

What’s the most evil thing you’ve done to your ex?

“I had one ex. And the most evil thing that I did was getting over my ex. It wasn’t fun for anyone.”

Do you genuinely want your exes to be happy with someone else?

“No. I don’t want my ex to be happy with someone else. I don’t think that’s a good feeling to have. But unfortunately that’s a true feeling to have. That’s my true feeling at least. I want them to suffer.”

Have you ever regretted gifting something really expensive to your ex?

“No. I love giving presents to people. Never regret it. Ever.”

How many rebounds have you had and do you regret any of them?

“Within the relationship only there were rebounds. I was rebounding back and forth. It never felt like true love.”

How many chances do you give a relationship before you call it quits?

“I don’t think there’s a number. I think there’s just a feeling. If you’re giving it chances, it means you’ve given up anyway. So I don’t know if there’s a number to that, it’s just a feeling.”

Well, isn’t that just so much fun? But wait, it did not stop right here. Karan soon had a surprise caller. Well, we knew it was Neha and he also guessed it right after the entire conversation came to an end but the conversation was quite fun and informative in its own way.

Neha asked Karan if she is going on a date tonight, who should she pick – a hot man or an intelligent man. Karan’s response was quite spontaneous as he at the drop of the hat said “Are you mad? No doubt go with hotter man.”

Watch the video here:



He explained, “Dimag ka kya karlogi, go with hot man, make the most of it. Intelligence is so overrated and boring who wants to speak to people after a point of time. Reach first stage, if he is hot enough to make you feel that energy and sexiness too with that first.”

When the question was asked to him who would he pick – he said if he is looking for physical fun then of course the hot man.

As the conversation came to an end, Karan introduced Neha to the audience and called her a “woman of full of lust and love.” Embarrassed Neha quipped, “Oh my god, that’s it! I am hanging up. I am never calling you back.”

