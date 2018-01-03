Calling Karan host Karan Johar shares his definition of love

Karan Johar gives his definition of love. Karan Johar gives his definition of love.

Karan Johar’s understanding of love becomes quite evident with his filmography. With his recent directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, he had come out of the closet about being in a one-sided love, his broken friendships, being friend zoned and everything that the millennials are suffering from. So, him becoming a relationship expert for a radio show came nothing as a surprise to his fans.

In the recent episode of Calling Karan on 104.8 Ishq FM, Karan was asked what is the definition of love. The ace director at first defined love as “tough” but continued to express what he feels about the term, and we are sure you would not disagree with him on even a single word.

He said, “What does love to mean to me? How do I explain love? How can I explain something that no one has been able to crack? Unfortunately, just like the Da Vinci Code, love is tough. It’s four alphabets, but the cumulation of it, coming together, is intense. It’s problematic. It’s complicated. It’s not reciprocal at every given point of time and it’s very susceptible and vulnerable to breaking.”

The question was asked during the Surprise caller of the day segment. The question was asked by journalist Rajdeep Sardesai, who went on to call Karan Johar as a love symbol. “Karan, you have become a love symbol. I wish you all the best for the new show. Keep spreading love and tell people that hatred has no place in this world and no one would get anything back from it.”

