Bucket List trailer: Madhuri Dixit is like sunshine in nippy weather

Madhuri Dixit’s Bucket List trailer is light, breezy with little moments that leave a lasting impression. Madhuri Dixit’s Bucket List trailer is light, breezy with little moments that leave a lasting impression.

The trailer of Madhuri Dixit’s first Marathi film Bucket List is out and it is a happy tale of self-discovery.

A regular housewife Madhura Sane’s life takes a U turn when she undergoes a heart transplant. Sai, a teenager, donates her heart to ailing Madhura. It is then that Madhura sets off to complete Sai’s Bucket list which eventually turns into Madhura’s flight to self-discovery.

The trailer is light, breezy with little moments that leave a lasting impression. Madhuri Dixit looks great riding a bike or acting drunk in the bar with teenagers. Even the chemistry with her on-screen daughter appears very real. Of course, the cherry on top of this family entertainer with a message is the cameo by none other than Ranbir Kapoor.

At the trailer launch in Mumbai, Madhuri said she was sceptical to take a cameo offer to Ranbir but when she did the Sanju actor, who plays himself in the film, was gracious to accept and be part of the film.

Directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, Bucket List releases on May 25 and it is co-produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd