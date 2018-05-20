When Madhuri Dixit and Renuka Shahane recreated ‘Lo Chali Main’ on the sets of Bucket List

Bucket List hits the theatres on May 25. Bucket List hits the theatres on May 25.

Madhuri Dixit and Renuka Shahane spilled magic on the sets of Bucket List as they recreated the iconic dance number “Lo Chali Main” from the 1994 film Hum Aapke Hain Koun. In what looks like a totally impromptu performance, the two actors matched steps revisiting their sisterly chemistry of the Sooraj Barjatya film.

It is said that while the two actors were shooting for Bucket List, someone from the crew played the track “Lo Chali Main” and to everyone’s utter surprise, the two jumped up and started dancing on the song. While Shahane marked her return to the silver screen with 3 Storeys last month, Bucket List will mark her collaboration with Dixit after a gap of 24 years. In Bucket List, Madhuri plays a Maharashtrian housewife in Pune who transforms herself into a feisty woman and goes on to tick off a long bucket list including learning to whistle, drinking alcohol and riding a motorbike.

Bucket List will also feature a special cameo by Madhuri’s “Ghagra” co-star Ranbir Kapoor. Talking about the experience, Madhuri shared in a previous interview to PTI, “It was wonderful working with both of them. I first met Renuka on the sets of Hum Aapke Hain Koun and we got along immediately. We both are from Maharashtra and had the same cultural background. I was happy working with her again. Our relationship is different in this film. We share an emotional bond in this film. Ranbir is one of my favourite actors. I appreciate his work. We had a great time. He was gracious to do this film. He is a charming boy,” Madhuri said.

Madhuri’s Marathi debut film Bucket List will hit the theatres on May 25.

