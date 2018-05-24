Bucket List screening: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor and others watch Madhuri Dixit’s Marathi debut

Madhuri Dixit with Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sonali Bendre at the Bucket List screening Madhuri Dixit with Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sonali Bendre at the Bucket List screening

Madhuri Dixit Nene starrer Bucket List’s special screening was held in Mumbai, and a host of Bollywood celebrities made their presence felt. Stars like Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor were spotted at the event.

While Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan shared Instagram stories with Madhuri, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions also shared pictures from the starry affair on the social media.

The screening also saw Sonali Bendre and Madhuri’s Bucket List co-star Sumeet Raghavan flashing their million dollar smiles for the shutterbugs. Actor-dancer Javed Jaffrey also retweeted a picture from the event where he was seen striking a pose for the cameras with Madhuri, her husband Shriram Nene, and Race 3 star Anil Kapoor.

Bucket List’s main plotline is about Madhuri’s character, Madhura Sane, who undergoes a heart surgery in the film. After the life-changing event, Madhura gets a new lease of life and sets out to fulfil a list of wishes of her own, thereby changing her world dramatically.

Here are some of the pictures from the Bucket List screening:

And how about this my two favourites marathi beauties Madhuri and Sonali Bendre in one frame 😍👌#Bucketlist screening pic.twitter.com/tpRLhZBF8w — MadhuriDixit’sQuotes *ᴮᵁᶜᴷᴱᵀᴸᴵˢᵀ* (@MadhuriQuote) May 24, 2018

Recently when Madhuri was asked what took her so long to finally make her Marathi debut, the actor said, “I was waiting for the right Marathi script to come my way. This is a great story. It is about everyday women and how she gets lost. She forgets who she is as she does things for her family. When she gets on this journey and tries to complete a bucket list of someone else, she finds herself. I was a housewife for a brief period and they all go through this. I think they all would relate to this.”

Bucket List features Madhuri Dixit, Renuka Shahane, and Sumeet Raghavan in pivotal roles. The film also has a special appearance by none other than Ranbir Kapoor himself. It has been directed by Tejas Vijay Deoskar. The movie has been jointly-produced by Vivek Rangachari, Arun Rangachari, Aarti Subhedar, Amit Parikh, Jamashp Bapuna, and Ashok Subhedar. The movie will hit the big screen on May 25.

