BSF jawan case: Nana Patekar calls it demoralising, speaks with BSF top brass

Nana Patekar, like many, was distressed after seeing the videos posted by BSF Jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav exposing the bad quality of food served to BSF soldiers guarding our country’s borders. The jawan also alleged corruption by senior officers as the major reason behind the sub-standard rations served to soldiers.

Nana — who has in the past visited the BSF forces at the International Borders (IB) in Hiranagar, Kathua and expressed his deep admiration for the force — said that incidents like these do shake the morale of the force and that he had a word about the same with Kamal Nayan Choubey, IG, BSF. Said Nana, “I have spoken to Kamal Nayan Choubey sir, who is the second-in-command. Whatever has come out is not right because these forces take care of us more than their kids, be it the Army, BSF, CRPF or ITBP. All our jawans are respected a lot. I can tell you more about the case in two or three days because investigations and inquiry are still on. Such incidents demoralise the spirit of our army, BSF and CRPF jawans.”

Nana, however, was guarded and refrained from expressing a fiery opinion on the matter. The Natsamrat actor revealed that he had learnt about the alleged not-so-good antecedents of the jawan and would rather wait for a day or two before commenting.

“I have seen the videos. But I have learnt that there was some enquiry that was already in place on the jawan. I can’t tell you all about it now. BSF and CRPF are our jawans and they protect us. So before we say anything about them, we have to think twice. Also, Kamal Nayan sir has assured me that nothing of that sort has happened,” revealed Nana.

Bahadur’s videos which were posted on his Facebook profile received more than 2.6 million views and more than a lakh shares. Meanwhile, BSF has raked up Bahadur’s past and labelled him a repeat offender. The force also dismissed the soldier’s allegations of corruption and maintained that food being served to the jawans is of good quality. Meanwhile, a high-level enquiry is underway. Home Minister Rajnath Singh too has sought a report in the matter.

