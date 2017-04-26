Bruna Abdullah’s topless photo goes viral, she says ‘I’m your dream’

Bruna Abdullah becomes talking point of the town with her topless picture. Bruna Abdullah becomes talking point of the town with her topless picture.

Model-turned-actor Bruna Abdullah has been away from the silver screen but has become the talking point on social media, not for any upcoming project but her sizzling photo shoot in which she has posed topless. The actor has shared a breathtaking picture of hers on her Instagram account as she quoted a Meredith Brooks song, “I’m a bitch, I’m a lover. I’m a child, I’m a mother. I’m a sinner, I’m a saint. I do not feel ashamed. I’m your hell, I’m your dream. I’m nothing in between. You know you wouldn’t want it any other way” #90s Meredith Brooks!!”

Apart from this, the actor turned heads for her hot bikini pictures that she had shared on her social media account. In these pictures, Bruna can be seen spending some quality time with longtime boyfriend. Wearing an eye-popping bikini, Bruna has been sharing pictures from their vacation.

The picture has been shot by celebrity photographer Rahul Jhangiani who has earlier clicked some aesthetic pictures of other many celebrities and models including Sooraj Pancholi, Anushka Sharma and others. Bruna is known for her roles in films like Mastizaade, Jai Ho, Grand Masti, I Hate Love Stories and others but has not appeared in any films recently.

Apart from films, the actor has also appeared in several reality shows on television. She was part of dance reality show, Nach Baliye season 6, with her ex-boyfriend Omar Farooque. Apart from that, she has been a part of adventure reality show like Khatron Ke Khiladi. Now that she has everyone’s eyes on her, it would be interesting to see if she bags a film in coming future.

