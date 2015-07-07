Presents Latest News

Bruna Abdullah suffers injury, but fine

Model-turned actress Bruna Abdullah suffered a burn, but says she is doing fine now.

By: Indo-Asian News Service | Mumbai | Published: July 7, 2015 6:51 pm
Bruna Abdullah, Actress Bruna Abdullah, Model Bruna Abdullah, Bruna Abdullah Injured, Bruna Abdullah suffers Injury, Bruna Abdullah Suffers Burn, Bruna Abdullah Burn Injury, Bruna Abdullah Bandaged Right Hand, Bruna Abdullah movies, Entertainment news “I think I’m becoming ‘accident prone’,” Bruna Abdullah captioned an image she shared on micro-blogging site Twitter.
Related News

Model-turned actress Bruna Abdullah suffered a burn, but says she is doing fine now.

“I think I’m becoming ‘accident prone’,” she captioned an image she shared on micro-blogging site Twitter. In the image, she is seen showing her bandaged right hand.

“I’m good guys…Just got badly burned.. #can’tstop #nobreak #dance #rehearsals great act coming soon,” she further tweeted.

In one of the posts that she shared on July 4, the “Desi Boyz” actress shared that she enjoyed shooting for one of the promotional songs for the film “Four Pillars of Basement”.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Apr 02: Latest News