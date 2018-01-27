Playing Kabir Sawant was a nightmare: Breathe actor Amit Sadh

Amit Sadh talks about his tryst with intense characters. Amit Sadh talks about his tryst with intense characters.

You might remember Amit Sadh for playing and owning aggressive but emotionally vulnerable characters on screen. Be it Kai Po Che to Sarkar 3 and now, web series Breathe, Amit, somehow, suits the character of a broken soul. But the actor is quite quick to correct us. He prefers his characters to be referred to as “intense” but not aggressive. In a conversation with indianexpress.com, the Breathe actor talks about the Amazon Original series and his tryst with complex or rather intense roles.

“My character in Sultan wasn’t aggressive. Neither were my roles in Guddu Rangeela and RunningShaadi.com. Kai Po Che was okay, Sarkar 3 was mad. I would like to say these are intense characters. To be honest, none of these characters (including Breathe) are same. In Kai Po Che, I played the character of a young boy. In the first half, I am completely Bondhu (dimwit). My character had no opinion. It is only in the last 10 minutes that I start being aggressive after my character loses his parents. So, let’s say, I like to play characters or pick characters where I can see their good and bad,” said Amit Sadh on being asked if intense roles are his comfort zone.

The actor refers to himself as a ‘lukkha’ and a ‘prankster’ on the sets. “I was shooting for Gold, which is my forthcoming film. Reema (Kagti), the director, told me that she is surprised that nobody has tapped into this side of real me. I replied that I do intense roles so right. I have no complains if I keep getting the same thing as far as it is affecting the audience and anything that pays my rent on time, I am cool with that,” Amit quipped.

But having said that he refuses to have any sort of fear or set-back in being typecast in the film industry.

He went on to elaborate on how he deals with fear. Amit said, “I don’t agree that fear has to do something with the industry. It is what you inculcate within yourself. I don’t have any fear and only grateful for the opportunities I have got so far. I will make the most of it. And what work awaits me in the future, I am ready for it. Why should I fear? I am getting compliments for Breathe. My friends are telling me that this is the best performance I have given so far. So why should I fear?”

Amit’s character in Breathe is of Kabir Sawant, a Senior Inspector. His character comes across as a person who is unapologetically brutal but is suffering and pained from within because of his personal mishaps. In fact, people are showering love on Amit as Kabir and calling it as the best thing about the series.

However, the actor, who seemed to have mastered serious roles, did not have a cake-walk experience while portraying Kabir.

“Like I said before, I like picking characters that have a bit of everything within them because as human beings you, me or anyone are not just one dimensional. Playing Kabir has been a nightmare. It was very difficult. It is not an easy character to play. But I was very excited about playing this part and the credit also goes to my director/writer Mayank who wrote this part beautifully. What makes it attractive to me was that he had a bit of everything. He is very good at everything he does. He has certain circumstance but also has a certain darkness to him. When you meet such people and engage with their pain, you know they are damaged but are beautiful people,” Amit expressed.

But has he met anyone similar? “I have. You are speaking to one.”

“I had an extreme dark, actually I wouldn’t like to use that word. I had a challenging past, which has been a great source of learning. I have evolved in terms of looks, speech pattern, compassion or empathy I have. So, when I do characters like this, I have ample of stock to reflect from. That is what I have done (with Kabir’s role).”

As the conversation comes to an end, Amit Sadh shared that he would soon start shooting for Breathe’s season 2. On being asked if this series will make him explore the medium, Amit said, “I will soon start season 2. For me, it was not about web series. It is about the character. Every story has to have medium and this was the best platform for this. I am going to be busy with this. For how long, I am not sure.”

