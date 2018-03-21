Before Hichki, a look at the box office performance of Yash Raj Films’ last five production ventures

From casting big stars to trying out content driven cinema, YRF has experimented with everything. From casting big stars to trying out content driven cinema, YRF has experimented with everything.

Yash Raj Films, better known as YRF, has over the years become the numero uno production house in India. Headed by Aditya Chopra, this banner not just churns out back-to-back films every year, but also gives a platform to young directors and actors to make their debut. Sometimes it misses the spot, but most of the times it does hit the bull’s eye. From casting the biggest stars to trying out content driven small budget films, YRF has experimented with everything. From Chak De India and Dum Lagake Haisha to Dhoom and the recent Tiger Zinda Hai, all of them despite being stark opposites have been produced by Adi Chopra’s banner.

While 2017 began with Meri Pyaari Bindu which failed to impress, YRF ended the year on a phenomenal note as Ek Tha Tiger’s sequel TZH trumped Sultan and Dhoom 3 to become the production house’s biggest grosser till date. Now, it is set to open its 2018 calendar with this weekend’s release Hichki, which also happens to be the comeback vehicle of Rani Mukerji, who went on a break post her marriage with Aditya Chopra.

We are yet to find out how Hichki will fare at the theatres. Will it leave a mark at the box office or end up in hiccups! But before that, here is a look at the Indian box office performances of Yash Raj Films’ last five releases.

Tiger Zinda Hai – Rs 339.16 crore

This Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer began breaking records right from the word go. It collected Rs 34.10 on day one, and entered the coveted 100-crore club in its opening weekend itself, amassing Rs 114.93 crore in just three days. Its monopoly at the theatres continued, majorly owing to the reunion of Salman-Katrina after a hiatus of five years. Even Padmaavat’s delay added to its share of profits. Its winning streak went on even in January 2018, as it collected Rs 300 crore in just 16 days. Its lifetime collection in India stands at Rs 339.16 crore.

Qaidi Band – Rs 36 lakhs

Contrary to TZH’s performance, Qaidi Band which released few months before sank without a trace. Despite it being the launch vehicle of Aadar Jain, who was introduced by cousin Ranbir Kapoor at an event which even had Anushka Sharma coming over to support the team, Qaidi Band fell flat upon its release. The film bombed so heavily, that it couldn’t even touch a crore at the domestic box office. Its lifetime collection stands at Rs 36 lakhs.

Meri Pyaari Bindu – Rs 9.59 crore

Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana worked for the first time in Meri Pyaari Bindu.

From the promos, it looked every bit a fresh sweet romance, bringing Parineeti Chopra back as a leading lady after her 2014 flop Kill Dil (another YRF movie). While the music made its mark even before its release, Ayushmann Khurrana’s presence also became a big pull at the theatres. But, alas! The film doomed. And so did fans’ expectations. The absence of a strong storyline left the film with a lifetime business of only Rs 9.59 crore at the Indian box office.

Befikre – Rs 60.24 crore

It was Vaani Kapoor’s second after her 2013 debut Shuddh Desi Romance. It also brought Ranveer Singh back as a lover boy post his Bajirao Mastani. While the film’s posters created quite a stir owing to the numerous Befikre (carefree) kisses between the lead pair, the film received mixed reviews upon its release. Its total earnings in India stands at Rs 60.24 crore. However, its music did have a lasting impression. With more than 400 million views, “Nashe Si Chadh Gayi” has become the most viewed Hindi song on YouTube.

Sultan – Rs 300.45 crore

Until Tiger Zinda Hai released, Sultan was Salman Khan’s highest grosser, with a lifetime collection of Rs 300.45 crore. While both the films were helmed by director Ali Abbas Zafar, Sultan showed Bollywood’s Bhai in a different avatar – that of a wrestling champion from Haryana. The sports drama also starred Anushka Sharma and had all the elements to make it a blockbuster. However, its opening day collection (Rs 36.54 crore) and first weekend earnings (Rs 180.36 crore) remain ahead of TZH.

We hope Yash Raj Films’ latest release Hichki also does wonders not just for the banner, but even for Rani Mukerji.

