Welcome To New York box office prediction: Diljit Dosanjh-Sonakshi Sinha film to earn Rs 10 crore in opening weekend

Chakri Toleti’s upcoming film Welcome To New York has been hitting headlines ever since its announcement. With so many bigwigs including Diljit Dosnajh, Karan Johar and Sonakshi Sinha headlining the cast, the project is bound to make some noise. Welcome To New York hits the theatres on February 23 clashing with Luv Ranjan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. So, is the buzz around the film enough to overcome the Pyaar Ka Punchnama nostalgia?

Film business and trade analyst Girish Johar is of the opinion that the film has been able to generate a lot of positive buzz considering Diljit’s massive popularity in Punjab and the neighbouring states. He also remarks, “The guest appearances from actors like Salman Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput and Rana Daggubatti have also been a major support for the film’s promotion. It could therefore have an opening of Rs 2.5 crore on Friday. But apart from that, everything lies on the film’s content. If it fares well with the audience, the collection even could go up to Rs 10 crore by the first weekend.”

Johar also adds that both the films (WTNY and SKTKS) belong to the same genre and target the same kind of audience. But moviegoers could be more interested in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety because of the reputation the director and the cast has built for the franchise. But if Welcome To New York receives good word-of-mouth praise, it could also work wonders at the box office in no time.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Welcome To New York have roughly acquired an equal share of screens across the country but they also face competition from previous week releases, Aiyaary and Black Panther. Will Diljit Dosanjh’s popularity rake in the moolah?

